Evening of fundraising, fun, fizz and full houses organised by students

A night of bubbles and bingo at Chester Racecourse is on the cards thanks to University students who have organised the event to raise money for an important cause.

The four University of Chester Events Management students are hosting the evening at the Racecourse, from 6pm, on Friday, February 28, in aid of Liverpool-based charity, Love Jasmine.

The event has been planned to combine the fun, laughter-filled game of bingo with some marvellous, quirky prizes and a glass of fizz on arrival. With dabbers, bingo books, and food provided, both seasoned bingo-pros and newcomers are invited to join with friends for a memorable night out.

Bubbles and Bingo aims to raise money and awareness for Love Jasmine, established by Rob and Kathy Lapsley in 2016, following the death of their daughter Jasmine in August 2014. Love Jasmine provides bereavement support and services to families who have lost a child of any age, from 20 weeks gestation to adulthood. The charity takes a holistic approach to the support it provides to families, understanding that everyone deals with their grief and trauma in their own way.

Jess Fisher, from the Eventopia organising team of four who study at the University’s Business School, said they were privileged to partner up with such an amazing charity and make an impact where possible.

She added: “We can’t wait to finally hold this event in aid of Love Jasmine. After lots of teamwork and tough decisions, we’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to experience the memorable night that it promises to be.”

Rob Lapsley, Co-founder and Director of Love Jasmine, expressed his delight for the event, saying: “Love Jasmine were delighted to find out that we were chosen to be the beneficiaries of the fundraising evening organised by Jess, Ella, Ben and Nia who are studying Events Management at the University of Chester. The hard work they have already put into making the event a success will help us to continue to support families bereaved by the loss of a child as well as support families whose child has a terminal diagnosis.”

Doors for the event officially open at 6pm, with last entry at 7.30pm. Tickets for the evening are £33.22 (including a booking fee) for individuals, and £217.39 (including a booking fee) for a table of eight.

The evening, for ages 18 years and over, takes place at Chester Racecourse, New Crane Street, Chester, CH1 2LY.