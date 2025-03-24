Festival of Ideas final call-out to community groups and more

Organisers of the Chester Festival of Ideas are urging people across the community to act fast and put forward their proposals for events to add to the exciting programme.

The Festival, co-ordinated by the University of Chester and partners, is returning from Thursday July 3 to Sunday July 6, 2025. The summer highlight is back after its inaugural success in 2024 when a stream of visitors were brought to the city for its near-to-100 free events, aiming to entertain, inform and inspire.

With events for all ages and interests already announced, from talks by top names to an ‘Ocean Dome’, the Festival team is invitingindividuals, schools, organisations and communities to submit further event ideas. They are reminded not to miss the chance to showcase their passions, work, share insights, and connect with a diverse audience eager to explore new concepts. However, those who have not shared suggestions as yet are asked to move quickly as submissions close on Monday, March 31.

The schools project for 2025 is around the theme of ‘Our Future in Our Hands’ and any school event, project or work can be highlighted which delves into the power of individual choices, community action, and innovative thinking in addressing pressing global issues like climate change, social justice, science, interpretations of history or technological advancement. Event submissions are welcomed from any school – primary or secondary, individual schools or groups, within the Cheshire area or beyond.

Organisers are excited to see all the event proposals and again welcome people to the city in July to enjoy speakers, discussion panels, theatre, pop-up exhibitions, interactive events, music, readings, guided walks and much more.

Guests for this year include seven-time Paralympian champion, Hannah Cockroft OBE; former chief news correspondent for the BBC, Kate Adie CBE; writer and broadcaster, Natalie Haynes, and full-time GP, author, ambassador for The National Wildlife Trust and The Butterfly Conservation Society, Dr Amir Khan.

City Festival partners will also feature, with members of the public being invited to interact with historical objects, join talks and behind-the-scenes experiences from Chester’s Grosvenor Museum, and an exhibition and discussions from Cheshire Archives and Local Studies on ‘Food for Thought: Artistic Imaginings of Cheshire’s Historic Recipe Collection’. Alongside this, a wide range of talks and experiences from authors of the University of Chester Press will be presented, including sharing the story of the Foundling Hospital at Chester and the Cheshire Magna Carta.

Meanwhile, visitors can enjoy the opportunity to be transported to underwater realms as Incredible Oceans bring the sea to the city with a drop-in, hands-on, family-friendly event in their pop-up Ocean Dome.

Katherine Wilson, Director of Chester Festival of Ideas and Professor of Later Medieval European History at the University of Chester, said:

“Thank you to everyone who has already submitted an event idea for this year’s Festival.

“If you would also like to play a part in the Festival and spotlight your school, college, community group or organisation and its work, do make sure to get your submission in before the deadline closes at the end of the month.

“We can’t wait to see all that’s brought to the Festival mix to help create another unforgettable four days of fresh thinking, fun, creativity and inspiration.”