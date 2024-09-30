First Graduate Entry Medicine students begin their studies at Chester

The University of Chester has welcomed its first cohort of MBChB Graduate Entry Medicine students to begin their studies this month (September).

The students were welcomed to the new facilities by Vice-Chancellor Professor Eunice Simmons, Dean of Chester Medical School, Professor Arpan Guha and their lecturers, at a special event at the University’s Wheeler building.

Former Health Secretary Steve Barclay announced in October 2023 that the University would receive funding for 50 places for home students and 25 international student places to support the training of the next generation of doctors for 2024. Chester Medical School will also welcome 55 home and 25 international students for the 2025 intake. This marks a significant milestone in the University’s ongoing commitment to excellence in medical education.

The MBChB (Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery) Graduate Entry Medicine Programme is a four-year degree open to applicants with a previous degree in any discipline. Unlike many traditional MBChB degrees, this allows more mature students to consider becoming a doctor after having completed a previous course of study towards a graduate degree. The programme welcomes people from a wide variety of backgrounds who wish to pursue a degree in graduate entry medicine in the UK, not just those with a background in science or allied health care disciplines.

The course is designed to enable students to learn in clinical settings from an early stage. Clinical placements are based in the community, general practices and NHS hospitals throughout Cheshire, Shropshire and North Wales.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eunice Simmons welcomed the new students in person on their first day at Chester Medical School saying: “Welcome to Chester and welcome to the world of Medicine. It’s so exciting to meet the first intake of students for the Graduate Entry Medicine course here at the University of Chester. We are thrilled to play our role in supporting the next generation of doctors into the healthcare workforce.”

Dean of Chester Medical School, Professor Arpan Guha said: “With our fantastic skills and simulation facilities, Chester Medical School is a great place for students to learn. We are pleased to welcome our new students and look forward to watching them progress.”