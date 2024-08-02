From Sunderland to Dar es Salaam – Charlotte and Alisha in Tanzania

Charlotte Eastick and Alisha Knox, both 23 and second-year students in the BSc (Hons) Occupational Therapy programme, embarked on a transformative six-week placement in Tanzania this summer. Their 7,000-mile journey from Sunderland to Dar es Salaam offered them an immersion into healthcare practices vastly different from those in the UK.

They first heard about the opportunity to travel to Tanzania through the company Work the World, which offers placements abroad for student doctors, nurses, midwives and other allied health professions. They seized on the chance to take up this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but then faced a further barrier to their ambition – they both had to raise over £5,000 each to fund the trip.

“As well as studying for our degree we really had to work hard to fundraise towards our trip,” says Charlotte. “We hosted a bake sale, filled in football cards, sold crochet gift sets and sold hampers. We also set up a GoFundMe page, where people very generously pledged over £910.”

“We have made such a good team,” says Alisha. “As well as the support of our friends and family and all our fundraising we have been lucky enough to receive grants from the University’s Futures Fund to cover the costs of our flights, and the Rotary Club of Sunderland has also donated money to us towards our trip costs. We were also awarded the Barbara Tyldesley award from the Royal College of Occupational Therapists. We are so grateful.”

“I think having the opportunity to travel to another country to learn about a healthcare system that is different from the UK has given me perspective and a massive appreciation for the NHS.”

Upon arrival, they quickly discovered the significant differences between their Tanzanian placement and their experiences back home.

“I had somewhat of an idea of what to expect when we arrived in Tanzania,” Charlotte reflected, “but being in the hospital environment really made me realise how different things were going to be in comparison to being back at home.”

Their work took place at Muhimbili National Hospital in the Rehabilitative Medicine Department, which housed both Occupational Therapy and Physiotherapy departments. Over the six weeks, they rotated through various departments, including physical health, paediatrics, and psychiatry.

Charlotte explained that

“Each department we worked in had clients presenting with different conditions, including nerve injuries, anxiety, depression, delayed milestones, club foot, burns, and many more.

“One example of this was working in the physical health department with a young boy who had been diagnosed with autism. We worked on interventions to increase his concentration levels, such as throwing and catching a ball and counting from 0-10 in Swahili.”

Charlotte continued

“I have certainly caught the travel bug, and when I qualify, I would love to go travelling with Work the World again. I am hoping to travel to the Philippines and experience what their Occupational Therapy interventions are like in comparison to Tanzania.”

During their time in Tanzania, they lived in a shared home that was filled with “student doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, midwives, and more,” said Charlotte.

“They came from all over the world, including the UK, the Netherlands, and Australia. It was lovely to share the experience with fellow healthcare students, as we were in this together and were able to build long-lasting friendships with so many people.”

Charlotte and Alisha found the Tanzanian community’s warmth and hospitality to be among the most memorable aspects of their experience. “The people were absolutely wonderful,” Charlotte said. “As a culture, the Tanzanian community is lovely. They were always welcoming, wanted to learn more about us, and loved telling us what foods to try out.”

Their adventure concluded with a safari at Mikumi National Park. “We left the house bright and early and ventured on a seven-hour journey to the park,” Charlotte recounted. “When we arrived, we went on a sunset game drive where we saw crocodiles, wildebeests, and lions. The next day, we went on a full-day game drive and saw elephants, giraffes, zebras, lions, and so much more. It was amazing how close we got to the animals.”

“It was an incredible experience and one that I will never, ever forget.”