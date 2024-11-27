Graduating nurse travels over 4,250 miles to start a new life

A graduate from the University of Sunderland has now started her new role as a nurse in the NHS after relocating across the world determined to develop her skills.

Chinwendu Ibeh, who studied Nursing at the University, travelled from Eastern Nigeria to Sunderland to gain new skills to excel in her vocation.

Her decision was not taken lightly. With over 15 years of experience as a nurse prior to her studies, Chinwendu joined the University back in September 2023 eager to learn more.

Chinwendu said: “It was not easy for me to leave my kids and husband behind to come to a different country but with the help of friends and family members, I was able to find my fit with time.

“Before I relocated to pursue my education, I worked at International SOS in Nigeria as a registered nurse. I held a position in that firm as their Head Nurse for over 10 years. I decided to put in so much time there because I really wanted to further my education aboard.”

For Chinwendu, nursing is in her blood as it was a family member who first inspired her to follow that path.

Chinwendu said: “I have an auntie who was a nurse, she always gave me reasons why I should become one. So as a teenager I became convinced to become a nurse in future.

“I am very happy that I listened to my auntie because, over the years as I practiced as a nurse in my country, I was fulfilled by taking care of the sick.”

Over the last year, Chinwendu went on to complete her studies, and is now graduating alongside thousands of other students with a BSc Nursing at this year’s University of Sunderland Winter Graduation Ceremonies.

Chinazom Ugwueze, Lecturer in CPD and nursing at the University, said: “Chinwendu started off very keen and determined and progressed successfully. Nursing is a noble profession, sometimes challenging but with exciting diverse opportunities.

“I encourage her to take all opportunities she is provided and do not relent despite challenges. Her perseverance and courage are admirable, and I wish her the very best in her future endeavours.”

Like so many of her fellow graduates, Chinwendu has had a moment to reflect on her journey at the University.

Chinwendu said: “I had a transformative experience in the course of studying. The courses helped a lot by developing me into becoming an excellent nurse with the ability to innovate, foster new ways of thinking and applying evidence-based practice methodologies to clinical decision-making for better patient outcomes.

“When I was still studying, I had the opportunity to work with an agency that gave me the privilege to work with the NHS trust as a Health Care Assistant. I learnt a lot in the course of the job.”

Chinwendu now has a permanent role as a nurse with the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Chinwendu added: “I am so happy that I chose this path because, not only did I graduate with good grades, but I also have a permanent job.

“I would recommend studying Nursing at the University of Sunderland because it is an avenue of learning and developing yourself as a nurse. Also, there are so many opportunities here that will help one achieve their role as a nurse if the individual puts in his/her best into their studies.”