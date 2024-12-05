Graduation 2024: Engineering Student secures dream job after disaster delays his graduation

A budding engineer from the University of Sunderland postponed his graduation after catastrophic floods hit his home state.

Now he has graduated from the University last week with his dream job secured.

Bryan Groselli, who studied Electronic and Electrical Engineering at the University, was set to graduate earlier this year.

But when disaster hit his home state of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil, Bryan made the decision to postpone his graduation to be with his family.

Bryan said:

“It’s considered one of the worst natural disasters in Brazil. Me and my wife, we felt like we needed to go there to help people and to stay with our family. It wasn’t right for us to be here and celebrate.

“Graduation is important for me, to get a nice job, to have a nice future, but I think family is always important.”

The floods in Rio Grande do Sul devastated people across the state in May 2024. Some of Bryan’s family were impacted by the destruction.

Bryan said:

“My sister and brother have been affected. My sister lives about an hour and a half from where my mum and dad live. I was in Brazil for two months and I didn’t manage to see her because the roads are still blocked, and bridges were down.

“I used to travel through a road to go to my grandma’s house when I was young. It has a massive river on its side with about 50 to 60 houses around it.

“When I went to see my grandma, there was nothing left – everything was gone. It’s sad because it’s your childhood memory and it’s all gone now. But also sad for the people who have basically lost everything.”

After spending time with his family and helping where he could, Bryan has had a chance to reflect on his time at home and in Sunderland.

Bryan said:

“I think going to Brazil and seeing my family, it recharged my battery. I was excited to come back and start working, putting in place everything I learnt through the University. It’s really nice to be back.”

During his time at the University, Bryan had the chance to be part of an internship with the University’s Project Changemaker with a company based in the Port of Sunderland.

Bryan said:

“I worked with modular systems of solar panels. We created solar tracking to improve the solar panels and integrate wind turbines into the system, so they did not rely on the panels – so you have two energy sources.”

Bryan has also got his dream job as an Electronic Engineer helping to develop world leading Druck pressure measurement technology for the aerospace sector at Baker Hughes.

Alongside Bryan, hundreds of students have graduated at the University of Sunderland’s Winter Graduations 2024 at the Stadium of Light.

Bryan said:

“Graduating for me is like closing a book and opening another one. This job for me is like a dream job. I’m still trying to digest it because it’s the area that I’ve always dreamt of working in and now it’s here.”

“Without the technicians at the University I wouldn’t be able to do this because it’s one thing to plan, it’s another thing when you’re putting it into practice. The experience they have was definitely a game changer for me.”

Dave Knapton, Associate Head of Engineering at the University, said:

“Graduation is always a special date in the University’s calendar and a chance to celebrate with graduates as they transition from being students to professionals making their impact on the world.

“Bryan’s story speaks strongly of this, and his dreams realised. It also highlights how personal context and life experiences can shape how engineering skills can be used to shape the world around us.

“Bryan’s experience highlights the importance that taking opportunities such as involvement with the changemaker project helps gain valuable work experience which is directly relevant to his degree and how this prepares students for their careers. I look forward to keeping in touch with Bryan and hearing about the next steps in his journey.”