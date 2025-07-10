Graduations 2025: Thousands of students get ready to celebrate

Thousands of students from the University of Sunderland will be crossing the stage to graduate this week (Monday 7 July – Friday 11 July).

The University’s Summer Graduation Ceremonies celebrate the hard work and dedication of its students as they complete their studies and embark on their next chapter infront of proud family and friends.

The week will see students from across the University receiving their honours, including the doctors, nurses, teachers and filmmakers of the future.

The University’s first ever Primary and SEND Education with QTS students will also graduate.

This is the only course of its kind in the north-east and it has been specifically developed to address the increase in demand for SEND support in classrooms across the country.

Through this course, trainee teachers are equipped with the skills needed to specialise in supporting students with SEND within mainstream, alternative provision and specialist schools.

This comes as the UK Government and Department of Education announced it has allocated £760 million for SEND reform in the education sector in its spending review in June.

The Primary and SEND Education course was developed in collaboration with local providers, ensuring students gain the skills they need to address the needs of children in the classroom.

Inspirational figures who have made significant contributions to their areas of work and society will receive honorary awards from the University.

This summer’s honoraries are:

Sunderland AFC

Sergio and Emma Petrucci MBE – founders of Red Sky Foundation

John Mowbray OBE DL – former Chair of the University’s Board of Governors, Trustee at the Sunderland Music Arts and Culture Trust, Co-chair of the Sunderland Empire Theatre Trust and Trustee at the Ryhope Engines Trust

Simon Wareham – Assistant Headteacher, Student Progression at Southmoor Academy

Andrew White – CEO of Chubb Fire and Security

Brigadier Bibek Ben Banerjee KHS QVRM DL VR – Head of the Army Medical Services Reserves

Julie Elliott – Baroness Elliott of Whitburn Bay, member of the House of Lords and former Sunderland Central MP

Baroness Elliott will also be officially installed as a Pro-Chancellor of the University alongside former BBC Look North presenterand honorary graduate, Jeff Brown.

This year’s summer graduations are extra special – as they mark the final ceremonies to be held at the Stadium of Light after 21 successful years. The University has hosted its twice-annual celebrations at the stadium, which has provided a memorable setting for tens-of-thousands of students and their families as they marked the culmination of their academic journey.



From the beginning of 2026, the University will host ceremonies in the city centre at The Fire Station venue.