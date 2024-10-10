High acclaim for Chester fashion graduate and rising star after art gallery runway show

A University of Chester graduate is a step closer to her goal of creating a major breakthrough fashion house in the north after a highly-acclaimed runway show at a renowned art gallery.

Alexandra Novacki unveiled her brand’s much-anticipated 2024 Couture Runway collection to more than 200 guests, last weekend, at the breathtaking Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool.

The Fashion Design graduate has since received an astounding response, and attendees have hailed it as “a show that was nothing short of absolute excellence”.

Others described it as “a deeply emotional experience. The audience cried with the models and northern fashion spoke louder than ever before”.

Notable figures including actors, brand directors, journalists and designers, were in attendance, showering praise on Alexandra, her collection and the event.

The runway, on Saturday October 5, was not only a display of fashion but also a platform for artistic performance. The show featured live music from artist Elle Graham and pianist Bobby Locke alongside models walking the runway featuring prosthetic tears, hair artistry and handmade jewellery that brought the collection to life.

Alexandra said: “I am still speechless with the response to this show after spending so long building the collection away from the public eye. I exposed a piece of my heart in this collection, and I can feel that the audience felt that. Seeing people so emotional with fashion is what I aim to do. Runway should be personal.”

As the brand’s latest collection propels her forward in the fashion industry, she added that she was committed to establishing the north of England’s first major fashion house.

Alexandra extended her thanks to all of this year’s runway sponsors, including florists, jewellery designers and cosmetic brands. She also received the backing and support of The Prince’s Trust and looks to connect with sponsors for an ambitious year ahead for her growing Alexandra Novacki brand.

The collection furthers the theme of Alexandra’s pre-collection released earlier this year which took inspiration from the natural beauty, rich colours and dramatic views she was surrounded by during her upbringing in the Derbyshire Peaks.

The brand produces bespoke made-to-measure garments alongside runway and annual events and aims to step into the red-carpet scene, leading the way in 2025 alongside the release of a ready-to-wear collection.

Graduating from the University of Chester in 2023, her debut haute couture collection, Furious Creatures, was unveiled at Chester Cathedral last year.

Nominated for the title of Emerging British Womenswear Designer at the 2022 Northern Fashion Week, Alexandra has designed and crafted looks for the Cannes Film Festival as well as worked with celebrities including James Martin to create one-off garments. Her work has been displayed on Bond Street and featured in publications including Swanky Magazine andSchön! Switzerland.

In March, Alexandra also hosted an Industry Evening of Couture in Chester, where she brought together northern talent, from designers, to stylists, right through to experts in hair, make-up and modelling. The networking evening offered the chance for the northern fashion scene to step out from behind the runway and celebrate their work together.

Images by Amelia Gale-Hasleham and Sarah Scott.