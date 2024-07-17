How the University of Sunderland has been recognised for its sustainability action

The University of Sunderland(@sunderlanduni) has been recognised as a finalist in the 2024 Green Gown Awards UK & Ireland due to its sustainability action.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, The Green Gown Awards recognises and celebrates impactful and innovative sustainability action in the post 16 education sector across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

The University’s Faculty of Arts and Creative Industries has been nominated as finalist in the Tomorrow’s Employees category which recognised institutions that are taking steps to make sure that they are embracing the green skills that are needed for the future.

The staff right across the faculty have taken steps to highlight the importance of creativity and thinking sustainably in the creative industries by introducing approaches across curriculum to ensure that sustainability is at the heart of learning.

Professor Kevin Petrie, Head of School of Arts and Design, said:

“In the Faculty of Arts and Creative Industries, we believe that our students’ creativity can make the world a better place.

“This cross-faculty project highlights the importance of creativity and thinking sustainability in the arts and creative industries.

“It is wonderful that we have been shortlisted for this category because it recognises and celebrates the contribution of colleagues and students in helping Tomorrow’s Employees think sustainability into their careers.”

These approaches included launching the cross-faculty Sustainable Futures’ Prize to highlight outstanding student projects that centre on sustainability, introducing green audits in assessments so students can consider their carbon footprint when creating work and the development of a new Art and Design Global Challenges Scholarship that aims to develop work connected to the 17 goals outlined in the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – amongst many more.

The faculty has also looked to partners outside the University which includes its collaboration with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Albert education partnership that teaches students the importance of creating sustainable content.

Laura Middlemass, Sustainability Manager at the University, said:

“Our overall vision is to ensure sustainability is embedded in all aspects of the University, so as well as considering the direct impacts of our estate it is crucial that we consider the wider impacts we can have on society.

“We aim to thoroughly embed sustainability into the curriculum through teaching, experiences and assessment, to ensure that all students can contribute to a sustainable future whatever career they choose.

“This initiative from the Faculty of Arts and Creative Industries really showcases what can be done when a cross-faculty approach is taken, looking at the wider purpose of the faculty and thinking about the most impactful and meaningful changes that can be made.”

The winners of each category will be announced November 13 at the Green Gown Awards Ceremony at Dynamic Earth, Edinburgh.