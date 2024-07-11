How this Graduate went from Sunderland to a finance giant

A graduate from the University of Sunderland (@sunderlanduni) is set to join one of the largest financial services firms in the world.

Zoe Etim, who studied Computer Science at the University, is set to work at the investment banking company JPMorgan Chase & Co after graduating during this year’s summer graduation ceremonies.

Zoe said:

“My friend at the time sent me this insight program for women in tech that she wanted me to come with her for. It was in Glasgow and it’s for JPMorgan.

“I got talking with the recruiter while we were networking and asked questions about what it takes to apply.

“I told him I was scared of applying because I know the competition in my line of work is very high and he told me you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.

“So, I was like, you know what? Yeah, that did it for me. I went home and I applied.”

This led Zoe to get onto a summer internship with the company in her second year of university where she worked with a team on projects whilst gaining an invaluable insight into the workplace.

It was at the end of this internship, after presenting her final project, where she was offered a role as a Software Engineer to work for the company full time.

Zoe said:

“I had imposter syndrome during the internship for the first couple of weeks and I didn’t think it would actually happen to me until it actually did.”

Come September, Zoe will be working for one of the largest financial firms in the world, but graduation has still offered a moment for her to reflect on her journey at the University of Sunderland.

Zoe, who is an international student from Nigeria, said:

“It just doesn’t feel real. After spending so much time in school, I will finally be done. I don’t know what to expect.

“I know I’m going to cry obviously because it’s just going to be so overwhelming.”

Staff and Students from the University are celebrating a full week of graduations and the hard work of students like Zoe.

Paul Graham, Interim Associate Head of Computing at the University, said:

“Personally I am so happy for Zoe as she has been a great student over the last few years.

“It’s great that Zoe was successful in gaining her place. In the past year she has been involved in a number of events on campus which colleagues at her new workplace had noticed on social media.

“It was great to see them reach out to Zoe and tell her they cannot wait for her to join in a few months time.

“Zoe is an inspiration for young women and has showed how to make an impact in the tech industry at such an early age. We cannot wait to see what her future blossoms in to.”

Zoe is one of thousands of students taking to the stage at the Stadium of Light this week (Monday 8 July – Friday 12 July) for the University of Sunderland Summer Graduation Ceremonies.