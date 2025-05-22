How this Sunderland Academic gave a Glimpse into the Sycamore Gap trial

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to illustrate one of the biggest court cases of the year so far? Well, an academic from the University of Sunderland has done just that.

Over the past several months, Nick Lewis, Senior Lecturer in Illustration, Animation and Games Art at the University, has been at Newcastle Crown Court illustrating the Sycamore Gap trial – giving the public a rare view into the courtroom.

The law generally prevents anyone from taking any pictures or recording in a court in the UK, making the illustrations of trials some of the only glimpses the public get of proceedings. Even then, illustrators can’t draw in court and must rely on their memories to create their sketches.

Nick said:

“It’s the first time I’ve ever done something like this – it was so new and fascinating. Court illustrating is one of the few places where an illustrator can go, but a photographer can’t.

“In a world where everything is photographed, it’s very, very rare that you have a situation where you can only rely on a drawing.”

Nick’s illustrations have gained national attention after they were published by both the BBC and ITV for their coverage of the trial.

Daniel Graham, 39, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle and Adam Carruthers, 33, of Church Street, Wigton, were both convicted of cutting down the iconic Sycamore Gap tree that stood at Hadrian’s Wall for over 150 years.

The pair denied the two counts of criminal damage to the tree and Hadrian’s Wall but were found guilty by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday May 9, 2025. They will be sentenced on July 15, 2025.

Nick has illustrated the case since the very beginning, making him one of the first to capture Carruthers when no one had a photograph of him.

Nick said:

“It was very difficult, there was nobody who had any pictures online of him at the time, so I had to draw him without any references. Once the preliminary trial was over, I had to rush out of the court and start sketching.

“Everyone’s process is different, but throughout the trial I used a combination of pencil sketches and technology like my iPad that made amendments quicker and easier.

“At first it was nerve-wracking, I wasn’t sure what the procedures were, but the court staff were so helpful so by the end of the case, I got used to it. It’s definitely something I’ll be doing again.”

Now Nick, who is the programme leader for Illustration and Design at the University, will be using this experience to help inspire students to explore the possibilities of a career in illustration.

Sarah Riach, Associate Head of School (Arts, Design and Performance) at the University, said:

“Opportunities like this are fundamental to how we prepare our students for the realities of working in the creative industries.

“Nick’s involvement in court illustrating the Sycamore Gap trial not only showcases his talent but also highlights how our profession-facing approach gives students vital, real-world experience.

“It’s this kind of engagement that helps bridge the gap between learning and career, providing invaluable insight into the demands and responsibilities of creative practice in action.”