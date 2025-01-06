Hult International Business School launches its Award-winning undergraduate programme in Dubai

Hult International Business School announces the expansion of its undergraduate programme to Hult Dubai. Starting in September 2025, students will have the opportunity to study Hult’s Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) at its Dubai campus, located in the heart of Dubai Internet City, with dedicated study options for Marketing and Entrepreneurship.



The BBA offering is an addition to the MBA and master’s programmes currently offered at Hult’s UAE campus. Now, undergraduate students in Dubai will have access to the same world-class opportunities as their peers across Hult’s global campuses, including practical real-world learning, personalised support through one-on-one coaching and access to a global business network.



The Hult BBA has been widely recognised for its innovative approach to teaching, equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in competitive industries. By combining theory with real-world application, students participate in hands-on learning, tackle real business challenges, and collaborate with peers from over 150 countries. This dynamic environment ensures graduates are prepared to navigate the complexities of global business while fostering entrepreneurial thinking and leadership.

Dubai is the perfect place for students who want to thrive in the real world of international business. Hult’s Dubai campus features modern, high-tech classrooms and collaborative working spaces, designed to inspire innovation and teamwork. It’s located just a short walk from the Metro and close to Dubai Marina, the beach, and other key city attractions, ensuring a well-rounded student experience.

Dubai’s reputation as a global business hub makes it an ideal location for ambitious students. With its pro-business policies, advanced infrastructure, and access to emerging markets, Dubai provides unparalleled opportunities for students to build networks, gain internships, and immerse themselves in the world of international business. Hult students in Dubai will be perfectly positioned to engage with these opportunities, giving them a competitive edge in the job market and access to an array of industries.

Hult’s reputation for academic excellence is well-established. The institution’s challenge-based learning curriculum encourages students to think critically, solve complex problems, and adapt to real-world scenarios. Hult programmes consistently rank among the best in the world by respected publications like the Financial Times, Fortune, and Bloomberg Businessweek. In 2024, Hult was named a LinkedIn Top MBA Programme based on career results, highlighting the school’s commitment to student success.

By expanding its BBA programme to Dubai, Hult International Business School continues to strengthen its mission of shaping future leaders who are ready to thrive in a globalised world. The combination of a cutting-edge curriculum, diverse student body, and the dynamic backdrop of Dubai ensures that students will leave with the skills, connections, and experiences needed to make a lasting impact in their chosen careers.