Les Roches, ranked No.2 worldwide, launches new Master of Science in International Hospitality Management across all global campuses

Les Roches, a world-renowned institution in hospitality education and ranked No. 2 globally for Hospitality & Leisure Management in the QS World University Rankings 2025, has unveiled its new Master of Science in International Hospitality Management to meet the global demand for highly-qualified hospitality leaders.

The program will be introduced across its international campuses in a phased roll-out: September 2025 in Abu Dhabi, and March 2026 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland and Marbella, Spain, offering students the chance to experience some of the world’s most dynamic hospitality and luxury tourism hubs.

This one-year full-time, or 18-month part-time, degree is designed for university graduates and career changers seeking leadership, operational, and strategic expertise to thrive in the ever-evolving hospitality industry. Combining the heritage of Swiss hospitality, experiential learning, and a global perspective, the program bridges the gap between academic rigour and industry demands, preparing students to become innovative leaders in hospitality and luxury tourism.

Supporting the global demand for hospitality leaders

This program launch comes at a pivotal moment for the industry. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council’s latest Economic Impact Report, the travel and tourism sector is expected to create nearly 126 million new jobs within the next decade. That is one in three of all new jobs within an industry requiring an estimated 300,000 to 400,000 new managers by 2030, with 400 to 700 managerial positions added each year.

“By aligning our curriculum with industry needs, we aim to prepare graduates to seamlessly integrate themselves into leadership roles, thereby addressing the pressing talent shortages and contributing to the industry’s sustainable growth, said Les Roches CEO Carlos Díez de la Lastra.

“Les Roches’ commitment to academic excellence extends across its global network, bringing Swiss educational standards to diverse cultural and business landscapes. While deeply-rooted in Swiss hospitality tradition, each campus integrates local expertise and industry connections to deliver a unique learning experience tailored to regional markets.”

A curriculum designed for leadership, innovation and career success

This Master’s degree offers a robust foundation in international hospitality management and is designed to equip the next generation of professionals with a dynamic blend of strategic, operational, entrepreneurial, innovation, sustainability, technological business, data-driven decision-making skills, and leadership capabilities, addressing the pressing talent shortages and contributing to the industry’s sustainable growth while ensuring strong career prospects with top hospitality and luxury brands worldwide.

Students will gain both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience, with an emphasis on emerging trends such as digital transformation, sustainability, and AI-driven personalisation. Through coursework, case studies, real-world projects, and an international business field trip, students will also develop strategic, operational and financial expertise to formulate innovative and sustainable solutions needed to face the complexities of the global hospitality landscape.

Les Roches’ Career Services team provides personalised support and connects students with an exclusive global network of employers and alumni, providing a direct path to top industry placements.

Three campuses, three unique study environments

Les Roches’ global footprint ensures students receive an immersive Swiss hospitality education, enriched by luxury hospitality excellence and sustainability-driven innovation, no matter which campus they choose. Each location offers a distinctive cultural and industry environment, providing valuable real-world exposure and networking opportunities.

Crans-Montana, Switzerland : The birthplace of Les Roches, established in 1954, remains the epicentre of Swiss hospitality excellence, offering a prestigious, immersive education experience. Students benefit from strong ties to Europe’s luxury hospitality industry, hands-on sustainability projects, and business innovation.

: The birthplace of Les Roches, established in 1954, remains the epicentre of Swiss hospitality excellence, offering a prestigious, immersive education experience. Students benefit from strong ties to Europe’s luxury hospitality industry, hands-on sustainability projects, and business innovation. Marbella, Spain : Since 1995, Marbella has served as a hub for Mediterranean luxury tourism. Home to top-tier resorts, fine dining, and global brands, the campus blends academic rigour with a vibrant coastal lifestyle and service excellence, preparing students for global careers in luxury and sustainable hospitality.

: Since 1995, Marbella has served as a hub for Mediterranean luxury tourism. Home to top-tier resorts, fine dining, and global brands, the campus blends academic rigour with a vibrant coastal lifestyle and service excellence, preparing students for global careers in luxury and sustainable hospitality. Abu Dhabi, UAE: Opened in 2024, the Abu Dhabi campus serves as a strategic gateway to the Middle East’s growing hospitality and tourism sectors. The program blends Swiss hospitality values with Emirati cultural heritage, offering a future-focused approach to entrepreneurship and sustainable growth. The part-time option is exclusively available in Abu Dhabi, allowing working professionals to advance their careers while studying.

With this new MSc program, Les Roches reaffirms its commitment to delivering world-class hospitality education, shaping the next generation of leaders who will drive service excellence, innovation, and sustainable transformation across the global hospitality landscape.