Les Roches reaches prestigious Swiss Federal Accreditation

Les Roches Global Hospitality Education is thrilled to announce its official recognition by the Swiss Accreditation Council (SAC) as a University of Applied Sciences Institute.

The prestigious accreditation highlights the institution’s commitment and ability to meet the world’s most demanding standards in education and further recognises its excellence in hospitality business management.

This accreditation marks the culmination of a thorough and rigorous two-year evaluation process, bringing meaningful benefits to Les Roches’ students, alumni and faculty as well as further enhancing the school’s academic offer.

Carlos Díez de la Lastra, Chief Executive Officer at Les Roches, said: “For our institution, it is a key achievement. I thank the teams for their dedication and commitment. It is an immense recognition of our academic vision and a tribute to the solidity of our education model. For our community worldwide, our alumni and students, it means an enhanced recognition worldwide of the excellence of their education. Together, we will continue making an impact and lead the future of the hospitality industry.”

Another step towards excellence

For the institution recognised again this year amongst the Top 5 hospitality institutions worldwide and celebrating its 70th anniversary, achieving Swiss accreditation as a University of Applied Sciences Institute has a far-reaching impact including:

Strengthened Global Recognition : Swiss Universities of Applied Sciences are highly respected by employers and academic institutions worldwide. This recognition will provide Les Roches graduates with enhanced career opportunities.

: Swiss Universities of Applied Sciences are highly respected by employers and academic institutions worldwide. This recognition will provide Les Roches graduates with enhanced career opportunities. Facilitated Academic Mobility : Accreditation makes it easier for students and graduates to transfer academic credits, recognise their diplomas and opens doors to additional educational opportunities both in Switzerland and internationally.

: Accreditation makes it easier for students and graduates to transfer academic credits, recognise their diplomas and opens doors to additional educational opportunities both in Switzerland and internationally. Increased Research and Collaboration Opportunities for Faculty: Faculty members will enjoy greater opportunities to engage in research collaborations at both national and international levels, along with increased access to funding for academic projects.

The path to Swiss accreditation

Obtaining this distinguished accreditation required Les Roches to undergo an exhaustive evaluation for the past two years, and meeting the requirements of the Swiss authorities who have defined five areas of evaluation and 18 standards:

Quality Assurance : the evaluation of systems and processes that are in place in the institution to ensure the quality of both academic and non-academic student experience.

: the evaluation of systems and processes that are in place in the institution to ensure the quality of both academic and non-academic student experience. Governance : the evaluation of decision-making processes within the institution and how stakeholders are involved in decision making and implementation.

: the evaluation of decision-making processes within the institution and how stakeholders are involved in decision making and implementation. Teaching, Research and Services : the evaluation of all activities related to academic programs, and knowledge creation and dissemination are evaluated.

: the evaluation of all activities related to academic programs, and knowledge creation and dissemination are evaluated. Resources : the evaluation of financial, human capital, infrastructure and knowledge-related resources.

: the evaluation of financial, human capital, infrastructure and knowledge-related resources. Communication: the evaluation of internal communication channels and processes and external communication via websites, brochures, etc.

This process not only confirmed Les Roches’ strengths but also provided insights into areas for continuous improvement.

Evolution of Les Roches academic offerings

In line with its new status as a Swiss University of Applied Sciences Institute, Les Roches has made several updates to its academic offerings.

Notable changes include:

The Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) in Global Hospitality Management has been renamed the Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Global Hospitality Management.

At the graduate level, Les Roches now offers three Master of Science (MSc) degrees: MSc in Sports Management and Events, MSc in International Hotel Management, MSc in Marketing and Management for Luxury Tourism.

Additionally, Les Roches has introduced a range of advanced studies programs, including the Master of Advanced Studies in Hospitality Management, and various Diplomas of Advanced Studies in areas such as international hospitality management, digital transformation and luxury tourism.

Moving forward, Les Roches will continue to uphold its values of academic excellence, innovation, and a strong sense of community throughout the world, ensuring the institution’s global leadership in hospitality education.