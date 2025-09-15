LRN launches Level 7 Certificate in Transnational Education in partnership with TNE Institute

Learning Resource Network (LRN), a leading awarding organisation recognised for its innovative qualifications, has announced the launch of the Level 7 Certificate in Transnational Education (TNE). This new qualification has been developed in strategic partnership with the TNE Institute, an institution renowned for its expertise in advancing the field of cross-border higher education.

The Level 7 Certificate in TNE has been carefully designed to address the growing demand for specialist knowledge in managing and delivering education across international borders. With global student mobility expanding and universities increasingly seeking to establish a presence overseas, the qualification aims to provide senior professionals, institutional leaders, and policymakers with the frameworks, skills, and insights required to ensure high-quality transnational provision.

Dr Muhammad Tariq, Chief Executive Officer of LRN, welcomed the launch, stating:

“The global landscape of education is evolving rapidly, and transnational education is playing an increasingly vital role in shaping opportunities for learners worldwide. At LRN, we are committed to raising standards through qualifications that address real-world challenges. This Level 7 Certificate represents our dedication to supporting professionals in mastering the complexities of TNE and ensuring it delivers sustainable, high-quality outcomes for institutions and students alike.”

From the TNE Institute, Dr Cheryl Yu, Director of Programmes, highlighted the academic contribution of the initiative:

“This qualification not only provides theoretical insights but also connects directly with practice. By engaging with the certificate, learners will develop the ability to design, evaluate, and implement effective TNE strategies that can respond to both local contexts and global expectations. We are proud to collaborate with LRN to ensure that the programme reflects both rigour and innovation.”

Dr Mark Edwards, Director of Partnerships at the TNE Institute, emphasised the collaborative importance of the launch:

“Strong partnerships are the cornerstone of transnational education. This collaboration between LRN and the TNE Institute demonstrates how shared expertise can create meaningful opportunities for the sector. We believe the Level 7 Certificate in TNE will become a benchmark qualification for professionals committed to international education.” The programme is now open for enrolment and is aimed at professionals seeking to enhance their understanding of transnational provision. Participants will explore areas such as policy frameworks, quality assurance mechanisms, institutional partnerships, and cross-cultural leadership, positioning themselves as leaders in this critical field.