New Valentine’s-inspired podcast unwraps the psychology of attraction

A new Valentine’s-inspired podcast exploring the whys and hows of attraction has been released by University of Chester psychologists after the success of their Psychology of The Traitors series.

With people across the globe recently giving cards and gifts in the annual celebration of love and romance, the new episode looks at the reasons why we are drawn to others and how we perceive our own attractiveness.

Host Dr Kevin Hochard is joined by three guests from the University’s division of Psychology; Dr Liz Whelen, Dr Jeremy Phillips and Dr Pizza Chow, to share their expertise.

Physical attraction, social and cultural aspects of attraction, how attraction may change over time, the effects of the online world on attraction, as well as attraction in non-human species, are among the topics discussed in the new 30-minute episode.

Within these areas, the conversation includes reflections on the phenomena of dating apps and reality TV dating and what psychology tells us about their rise and impact.

Kevin said:

“After the great response to the Psychology of…The Traitors podcast, we’ve been considering further topics listeners might be interested to hear a psychological viewpoint on. And with love in the air for Valentine’s Day, we thought it was a timely opportunity to share perspectives from our studies and research on the Psychology of…Attraction.

“We cover everything from evolution, how we portray ourselves and validation, to social norms and constructs and the influence of individualistic and collectivist cultures on attraction and finding a partner.

“Thank you to Jeremy, Liz and Pizza for their fascinating thoughts and ideas; we really hope listeners enjoy the discussion.”

To listen to the podcast, please visit the Psychology of…. Attraction profile on Spotify.

The Psychology of….The Traitors, featuring Dr Kevin Hochard, Dr Clea Wright and Professor Lisa Oakley, unpicks the behaviour patterns of contestants in the TV phenomenon described as the “ultimate reality game of trust and treachery”, and is again available on Spotify.

Earlier this month, they were joined by a former contestant to analyse the twist-filled, explosive series three finale and look at what lies ahead.

They welcomed special guest Ivan Brett who starred in the first series of the hit show, to unpick the recent, final episode, the build-up across the last three episodes, further pivotal points in the series, and the shape of future series.

Ivan, who was a Faithful, provides insights from how he played the game, what it was like being part of the first series before it became the success it is today, and reveals that he would take up an invitation to be part of a series featuring former contestants.