Next generation of makers and creators to showcase work in degree show exhibition

The next generation of artists, designers, creators and makers from the University of Derby are showcasing their work in the 2025 final degree shows.

The Degree Show 2025: Made It is a series of live events and exhibitions held across the city which offer visitors an opportunity to experience the best of emerging contemporary art and design practice from the University’s School of Arts and College of Science and Engineering students.

Final-year students will host an exhibition at the University’s Britannia Mill site with a performance showcase at Derby Theatre. There will be an event presented by Sound and Music students at the University of Derby’s Markeaton Street site, while Film and Animation students will display their work to potential students and industry partners at QUAD.

The annual event provides a significant opportunity for industry and members of the public to see exciting creations by the next generation of artists from Derby.

Students exhibiting include Kaitlyn Mepstead, a Graphic Design student whose work was recognised by Adobe. After being commissioned for a project by the software company, she was selected to join the Adobe Creative Apprentice programme.

Third-year Fashion Design student Dylan James, meanwhile, will display work based on the life and career of his Grandad, who was the first tailor outside of Saville Row to win The Golden Shears, ‘Tailor of the Year’ award and created a bespoke suit for boxer Mohammed Ali.

Dylan used left-over fabrics from his Grandad’s workshop in his collection, which features re-imagined versions of menswear classics.

Richard Levesley is assistant head of discipline for Art and Design and programme lead for the University’s BA (Hons) Graphic Design and BA (Hons) Illustration courses.

He said:

“The Degree Show is a great occasion for staff and students across Art & Design, Film & Performance and Therapeutic Arts. It is where we celebrate our final year students as they finish their journey with us and exhibit their hard work, creativity and talent publicly to family and friends.

“Their work is also a showcasing opportunity for prospective employers to scout new talent as students make the transition from education into the professional world.

“The Degree Show presents a unique opportunity to engage with our industry partners and forge new relationships in knowledge exchange and research that will drive future growth and innovation to the region and beyond.”