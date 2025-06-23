Partnership between University and local NHS Trust set to bring new opportunities to students, health professionals and patients

Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has signed a Strategic Partnership with the University of Derby to develop a more joined-up approach to the teaching of students and a more research-based approach to the delivery of healthcare.

The three-year agreement between the University of Derby and the Trust will build on existing relationships to strengthen knowledge, exchange opportunities, further develop the skills and expertise of the healthcare workforce and offer students an optimal learning experience.

Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust delivers NHS mental health, learning disabilities and substance misuse (drug and alcohol) services in the city of Derby and county of Derbyshire. It also provides a range of children’s health services in Derby and southern Derbyshire and runs the regional East Midlands Gambling Harms Service.

The current relationship between the two organisations already supports apprenticeships and placements for University of Derby students and ongoing training and support for over a third of the Derbyshire Healthcare NHS workforce, through the Work Health Hub at the University; a programme focusing on the health and wellbeing of the workforce.

This new agreement opens up wider opportunities for further research and workforce development and demonstrates the commitment of both institutions in strengthening the local workforce, meeting the healthcare needs of patients across the county.

Dr Denise Baker, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the College of Health, Psychology and Social Care at the University of Derby, said:

“We are delighted to be entering into a strategic partnership with Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

“These agreements enhance our teaching and research, help us to broaden access to higher education and improve the student learning experience, preparing the next generation of medics, nurses, and Allied Health Professionals.

“There is also great scope to use data science and AI technology to evaluate effective patient-centred treatment, leading to improved patient experience and better health outcomes.

“We look forward to working more closely with Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, using our knowledge and expertise and providing our students with real-world learning experiences.”

Mark Powell, Chief Executive of Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“The partnership agreement will build on the close relationship we’ve already developed with the University, thanks to the placements that many students engage in with our teams – for example, if they are studying mental health nursing or occupational therapy. We are in a position to guide the University on how their courses for nurses, medics and allied health professionals can give real-world benefits to their students – and this will benefit the NHS too, and the people we care for, because it will mean that those students are equipped to be the best possible practitioners when they qualify.

“In return, the University is helping us to develop a bespoke upskilling programme for international doctors who are qualified in psychiatry in their country of origin, so they can understand the local context they’ll be working in here in the NHS and can increase their cultural competence. We will also learn from the University of Derby’s research on areas such as workforce wellbeing, the application of AI and the use of data to understand the needs of our communities – issues that will be crucial to the success of the NHS in the years ahead.”

The University of Derby offers several courses in nursing and healthcare, with 98% of nursing graduates in professional occupations 15 months after graduation (The Guardian University Guide 2025).

Students are given hands-on learning techniques in excellent facilities at the University, including a £1.5m Clinical Skills Suite and NHS-Standard hospital ward.