Photography lecturer in the frame for Portrait of Britain

A portrait by a University of Sunderland photography lecturer has been recognised by the British Journal of Photography.

Johannah Churchill’s photographic portrait of Yann Kimpouni, a member of the Medical Engineering staff team at Newcastle Hospitals, has been published in the British Journal of Photography’s Portrait of Britain Volume 7, after making the shortlist of the prestigious annual competition.

The portrait is part of Johannah’s NHS Darkroom series, which was launched by Newcastle Hospitals Charity in May 2023 as part of its Arts Programme, in partnership with the University’s Northern Centre of Photography.

The first phase of the project involved Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust staff, Abbas Khushnood, Gerry Jones, Shaden Zuhairy and Yann Kimpouni, having their portraits taken across Trust sites as well as sessions in a photography darkroom, where they developed their own images, which they took with 35mm film.

Johannah, Lecturer of Contemporary Photography at the University of Sunderland, said: “Newcastle Hospitals Charity is supporting NHS workers to celebrate their own colleagues and contributions to high quality healthcare delivery by photographing each other at work. As well as being photographed by me, the project offers a little time for reflection and some cross-disciplinary team building as well as all the marvellous positive aspects of working in a black and white darkroom.

“We are looking at what it is to care and bringing visibility to some of its impacts. Slowing down is key. Not something that is easily found these days. Last year’s group were an absolute dream to work with. It’s not an easy time to be in the NHS, and it is so vital to make sure we don’t take people for granted.”

Katie Newell, Head of Arts Programmes at Newcastle Hospitals Charity, added: “We are delighted Johannah’s portrait of Newcastle Hospitals staff member Yann has been included in Portrait of Britain Volume 7.

“We are always grateful to staff for dedicating their time with our arts programmes and encourage staff to engage creatively to support their wellbeing. Johannah’s portraits of Trust staff are on display throughout the hospital walls, and regularly receive positive feedback on their quality, so it is great to see the work receive this wider recognition through the awards.”

Johannah is a renowned photographer who worked as a diabetic nursing lead. She created the haunting image “Melanie, March 2020”, which went on to define the UK’s battle against COVID-19.

Johannah often captures NHS staff, giving visibility to the varied professional teams who continue to practice care.

You can view the NHS Darkroom exhibition on Level 3 of the Leazes Wing at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI), or Level 2 at the Freeman Hospital on the corridor leading to the Northern Centre for Cancer Care. Phase two of the project will also soon be on display outside the RVI site.