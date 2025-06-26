Sommet Education and CIDH sign strategic agreement to promote executive training in International Hospitality Leadership

The CIDH – Círculo Internacional de Directivos y Directivas de Hotelería/International Association of Executives & Hotel Managers, the largest global association connecting over 39,500 senior executives in the hotel and tourism sector across 72 countries, has signed a strategic agreement with Sommet Education, a global leader in hospitality, luxury, and culinary arts education.

Sommet Education brings together five renowned institutions – Les Roches, Glion, École Ducasse, Invictus Education, and the Indian School of Hospitality – supporting over 10,000 students and 10,000 learners in over 20 campuses.

This partnership, which was announced during DES – Digital Enterprise Show 2025, marks a significant step forward in the field of executive and master’s-level education for the CIDH network, who will now have access to advanced academic programs in hotel management and luxury through Les Roches and Glion, fostering talent development, operational excellence, and innovation across the industry.

Through this alliance, CIDH members will benefit from preferential conditions and partial scholarships for Executive Master’s programs offered by Les Roches at its campuses in Switzerland and Spain, as well as those delivered by Glion at its campuses in Switzerland and the UK:

Executive MBA in Global Hospitality Management (Les Roches, Crans-Montana, Switzerland)

Executive Master of Advanced Studies in International Hotel Management (Les Roches, Marbella, Spain)

Executive Master in Luxury Management and Guest Experience (Glion, London, UK and Montreux, Switzerland)

Executive Master of Advanced Studies in Hospitality and Business Leadership (Glion, Montreux, Switzerland)

In addition, Les Roches and Glion will offer up to three additional partial scholarships per intake, depending on the format, for candidates affiliated with CIDH or their immediate family members.

The agreement also includes collaboration on CIDH’s annual awards and competitions, with the contribution of online specialisation certificates provided by Les Roches eAcademy, reinforcing the shared commitment to lifelong learning and the recognition of emerging talent.

Since its founding, CIDH has consistently championed the development of young talent and the continuous upskilling of hospitality professionals. This partnership with Sommet Education strengthens a shared vision of the future – where critical thinking, transformational leadership, and a tech-forward mindset become the driving forces of an industry that demands constant evolution, strategic vision, and adaptability.

Vicente Romero, President of CIDH, said:

“This agreement symbolises more than a decade of collaboration with an institution like Les Roches. It not only expands access to education for our members but also represents a critical step in integrating future generations into the industry.”

“At Les Roches, we firmly believe that true leadership is built on a foundation of academic excellence, global vision, and an unwavering commitment to innovation. Educating those who will shape the future of the hospitality industry is not only our mission – it is our responsibility. This partnership with CIDH enables us to expand our reach and bring world-class education to those who will lead the sector into the future,”

added Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches.

The agreement was signed by Vicente Romero on behalf of CIDH and Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches, representing Sommet Education: consolidating a partnership that redefines the standards of educational excellence in the international hospitality sector.