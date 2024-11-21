Sommet Education forges partnership with Mandarin Oriental to set the highest standards in hospitality talent development

Sommet Education, the world’s leader in hospitality education, has announced a long-term strategic collaboration with Mandarin Oriental, the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences.

This alliance is aimed at enhancing the hospitality industry’s talent pool through targeted educational and training initiatives as well as diversity-focused programmes. The collaboration is structured around three core objectives: enriching the student learning experience with real business exposure, enabling employee development via bespoke training initiatives, and offering hospitality career and learning opportunities to high-potential individuals from underserved communities.

The partnership will leverage Sommet Education’s worldwide network of campuses and institutions, including Les Roches, Glion, Ecole Ducasse, Invictus Education in South Africa, Indian School of Hospitality, as well as Sommet Education Foundation, and underscores both organisations’ commitment to developing future leaders in hospitality.

On the occasion, Laurent Kleitman, CEO of Mandarin Oriental, said:

“We are proud to be partnering with Sommet Education which has produced many of our top talent across their various educational institutions already today and is developing the talent of tomorrow. Together we will add value to talent, help progress their abilities, and promote career opportunities in our industry.”

Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education, added:

“We are thrilled to partner with Mandarin Oriental, sharing the value of hospitality excellence and aligning on a people-centric vision. This collaboration extends beyond traditional boundaries, offering invaluable career and learning pathways in hospitality for young students, employees and underserved talented individuals. Together, we aim to foster a new generation of leaders who will shape the future of hospitality experiences.”

In a dynamic and ever-evolving hospitality industry, cultivating job readiness among students throughout their academic journey is paramount. This goal will be advanced through a series of targeted initiatives that weave industry immersion and Mandarin Oriental’s practical expertise into Sommet Education’s institutions academic programmes. Students will benefit from Mandarin Oriental workshops, masterclasses, leadership and executive talks, and on-site field visits, creating a bridge between theoretical knowledge and real-world application.

Today, Mandarin Oriental operates a prestigious portfolio of 41 hotels, 12 residences, and 24 exclusive homes across 26 countries and territories, establishing itself as a leader in luxury hospitality. Through this strategic partnership, students from Sommet Education institutions will gain unparalleled access to this world-class network, providing a unique environment to immerse themselves in industry-leading practices. This exposure is designed to set them apart in the job market, equipping them with a unique expertise and professional readiness.

Customer experience and satisfaction lie at the core of hospitality, deeply interconnected with the well-being and satisfaction of employees. In today’s competitive landscape for hospitality talent, training plays a critical role in cultivating and retaining skilled professionals.

Mandarin Oriental and Sommet Education are joining forces to create a unique model relying on customised programmes that align with Mandarin Oriental’s global talent development strategy and employee eagerness for empowerment, development and curiosity to grow and learn. This collaboration will introduce a variety of employee training options – spanning online, blended, and in-person formats – that focus on advancing both vocational and managerial skills.

The partnership is exploring multiple learning pathways, including the co-creation of specialised postgraduate and master’s programs, accelerated tracks for developing future hotel general managers, and dedicated initiatives in areas such as culinary and pastry craftsmanship and women’s leadership. Each programme is designed to provide targeted skill enhancement, fostering a new generation of hospitality leaders and artisans within Mandarin Oriental equipped with the expertise and vision to excel in the industry’s highest properties.

Amanda Hyndman, Chief People & Culture at Mandarin Oriental, commented:

“Our colleagues are at the heart of everything we do at Mandarin Oriental, thus, truly defining the essence of our brand. In light of our exceptional growth trajectory, we are privileged to partner with Sommet Education in nurturing future leaders and shaping their careers in the luxury hospitality profession. Together, we look forward to growing a safe, respectful and inclusive community of aspiring talent who will elevate the art of luxury hospitality and become Fans of the Exceptional, Every Day, Everywhere.”

Both organisations are resolutely dedicated to creating an inclusive environment within the hospitality industry. Through the collaboration with Sommet Education Foundation, their joint efforts will also focus on equal opportunities for aspiring professionals from all backgrounds through the establishment of scholarships and job opportunities to support talents facing life challenges but with strong academic potential and motivation, ensuring educational opportunities and hospitality careers are accessible to all.