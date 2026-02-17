Student volunteers join together for community litter pick

University of Chester students gave back to their community by carrying out a litter pick in the city, as part of a wide range of volunteering opportunities.

The students recently joined together to remove litter from the streets of the Garden Quarter, collecting several bags of rubbish.

The session was organised by the University’s Volunteering Team, and was one of the latest in its ‘Give it a Go’ programme, offering students the chance to try out volunteering through a variety of activities.

In addition to giving students volunteering experience and a way to make a difference to their community, the litter pick and wider sessions provide the opportunity to meet other students and take a break from their studies.

Pinkett Howard, who was part of the team of nine student volunteers, said: “As an undergraduate student pursuing Marine Biology, I believe whether we appreciate the land or sea, every little effort that each individual does, makes a great difference in our community, nation, and globally. Our contributions, even small, can reduce negative impacts on the environment. Therefore, this motivates me to take part in opportunities such as the litter pick, provided by the Volunteering Team at the University of Chester, which allowed me and others to clean, restore and do our bit in saving our planet.”

Fellow student volunteer, Jones Laura, commented: “Taking part in the litter pick was a rewarding experience, I enjoyed meeting new people and seeing how our efforts encouraged others to reflect on their own actions, like using nearby bins more thoughtfully. It was also inspiring to receive appreciation from the community, which reminded us how important and impactful volunteer work can be for the local area.”

Student Ryan Melrose, who also gave up his time for the session, said: “It was nice to see an opportunity to give back to the local community and make the area tidier. Now, when I walk along the streets, I know that I was part of the change.”

Amber Gaffoor, Venture and Volunteering Co-ordinator at the University of Chester, added: “It’s inspiring to see students step forward to create change by trying something new and simply giving back. These moments build confidence, connection, and a real sense of purpose. The litter pick is a great example of feeling part of the community and seeing the difference their actions make.”

Another ‘Give it a Go’ session earlier this year brought together 12 students to make a total of 33 dog toys which have been donated to an animal rescue centre. Also recently, during National Student Volunteering Week (beginning February 9), 15 students turned their hands to building bird houses, making 31 which will be put up across the University’s Exton Park site by the Grounds and Gardens Team. Upcoming ‘Give it a Go’ sessions include wildlife recording.