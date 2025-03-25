Students invited to try subjects ahead of securing their place at university

Students are being invited to test out their chosen subject choices ahead of starting university in September at an exciting experiential day.

The event follows the success of the previous Experience Day held at the University of Derby in February, which saw over 800 prospective students and their families attend to get a feel for what it is like to study at Derby.

Due to high demand, the University is opening its doors again on Saturday, 29 March, to give those who have applied or are thinking of applying to study at the University of Derby the chance to experience their chosen course first-hand during interactive subject sessions.

Run by expert academic teams at the University, the specialised subject sessions are tailored to ensure students leave the event confident in their subject choice.

Those interested in studying Football Journalism will take part in an activity designed to mirror a football press conference while students considering Mechanical and Motorsport Engineering will take part in designing a component ready for 3D printing.

Students wanting to explore a career in Theatre will head to Derby Theatre, one of the only universities in the country to own and run a professional producing and receiving theatre, to work together to recreate some of the magic moments from a previous production.

Professor Keith McLay, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Derby, said: “Having the chance to experience your subject, test out our fantastic facilities, and chat with your future teaching team and classmates is an invaluable opportunity that we recommend everyone makes the most of.

“We are delighted to be working with local and global organisations to bring our valuable subject sessions to life.

“At the University of Derby, we pride ourselves on industry engagement, which forms a key part of our teaching, ensuring our students graduate with a range of real-world experience.”

Throughout the day, visitors can also expect a packed schedule of events, including welcome talks, tours of the University’s sites, facilities and accommodation, as well as the chance to speak to friendly members of the staff in Student Services and the Union of Students to find out more about student accommodation, finance and the variety of clubs and societies on offer.

All the University’s sites across the city will be open on the day for students to explore, with applicants being given the opportunity to see the University’s facilities including its state-of-the-art sports centre, Aquatic Research Facility, NHS-standard hospital ward and creative studios.

Those looking to get a taste of the student culture and events happening around the city can also head over to the Student Life Zone, where they will be able to speak to staff from Derby-based businesses.

Professor McLay added: “We recognise the importance of choosing the right university and right course for you. That is why we host events such as these and continue to see such high turnouts, as witnessing first-hand the energy on campus allows students to envision the life that awaits them at Derby.”

Students who have their grades, or predicted grades, and meet entry requirements for the University of Derby but are yet to apply, may be able to receive an offer in principle at the Experience Day.

Find out more about the University of Derby’s upcoming Experience Day and book your place.