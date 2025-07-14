Sunderland AFC scores University honour

Sunderland Association Football Club has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Sport by the University of Sunderland.

The honour is in recognition of the club’s outstanding contribution to football and the city of Sunderland.

David Bruce, Sunderland AFC’s Chief Business Officer, accepted the award on behalf of the club at the Stadium of Light today (Friday 11 July) during the University’s Summer Graduation Ceremonies.

This year’s summer graduations are extra special – as they mark the final ceremonies to be held at the Stadium of Light after 21 successful years. During that time, the stadium has provided a memorable setting for families and friends to celebrate the success of their loved ones in completing their academic studies at the University.

Presenting the club with the honour, the University’s Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, Sir David Bell, said:

“When the University of Sunderland first came to the Stadium of Light for graduation ceremonies, the club had just been promoted to the Premier League.

“With perfect symmetry, our last graduation ceremonies here at the stadium have coincided with another promotion back to the Premier League.

“Promotion could not have come at a better time as it sits alongside the continuing transformation of Sunderland as a place to live, work and study. Even though our graduations, in future, will be held in the city centre, the relationship between the football club and the University is enduring as we build new partnerships and relationships for the future.”

Commenting on the award of the Honorary Doctorate, Sunderland AFC’s Chief Business Officer, David Bruce, said:

“It’s an incredible honour for Sunderland AFC to receive this recognition from the University of Sunderland.

“Our roots are deeply embedded in the city’s culture and history, and this award celebrates not only our footballing journey but also our longstanding connection with education and community.

“We’re proud to represent Sunderland on and off the pitch, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the University as the city continues to come together to forge an exciting future.”

The University has hosted its twice-annual celebrations at the stadium, which has provided a memorable setting for tens-of-thousands of students and their families as they marked the culmination of their academic journey.

The University’s Summer Graduation Ceremonies celebrate the hard work and dedication of its students as they complete their studies and embark on their next chapter infront of proud family and friends.

From the beginning of 2026, the University will host its graduation ceremonies at The Fire Station venue.