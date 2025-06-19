Sunderland bariatrics expert honoured for collaborative research in Spain

An academic from the University of Sunderland has been recognised for her contribution to the field of metabolic and bariatric surgery in Spain.

Professor Yitka Graham has been awarded Honorary Membership of the Spanish Society for Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (SECO) in recognition of her collaborative work on research projects focusing on innovative ways to improve the care and experience of people living with metabolic and bariatric surgery.

Professor Graham received the prestigious award at the SECO National Congress in Reus.

SECO is the national metabolic and bariatric surgical (MBS) society of Spain, founded in 1997, and dedicated to advancing the art and scientific practice of MBS patient care and surgical excellence.

Professor Graham said:

“I am honoured to have been awarded Honorary Membership of SECO, and working more closely with my colleagues in Spain and continuing to make a positive difference to people living with obesity and MBS.”

Dr Fatima Sabench, President of SECO, said:

“Yitka’s research illuminates the often-neglected patient perspective of how MBS impacts on peoples’ everyday lives, which we as surgeons need to understand the needs of our patients and provide meaningful support before, during and after surgery.”

Former President of SECO, Dr Amador Garcia Ruiz de Gordejuela, said:

“This award recognises the strong contribution Yitka has made to the field of metabolic and bariatric surgery, and her collaborative work with her Spanish colleagues.

“Yitka is committed to understanding sociocultural aspects of MBS and working together with her colleagues in Spain and Latin America to support surgeons and integrated health professionals to improve patient experience.”

Professor Graham was nominated for the award by Dr Violeta Moize, a leading Spanish dietitian and Visiting Professor at the University of Sunderland, who commented:

“I was honoured to have nominated Yitka for this award. We are both committed to challenging obesity stigma and improving the lives of those who have undergone MBS procedures through our research.”

Professor Graham and Dr Moize are currently developing a tool to raise awareness of weight stigma in clinical encounters, with potential to support healthcare professionals to have positive, patient-centred conversations with people living with obesity in Spain.

Professor Graham is Head of the Helen McArdle Nursing and Care Research Institute and Professor of Health Services Research at the University of Sunderland.

The Institute focuses on applied health and care research, working collaboratively across all Faculties, harnessing the power and potential of interdisciplinary research. Drawing upon the wide talent and expertise of academics and synergies across the University, our interdisciplinary approach to solving real world research and knowledge exchange issues is making a difference to underserved populations, stigmatised conditions and enabling people to take control of their own health and wellbeing.