Technical skills building gets the green light in Salford

Proposals for a new flagship building for the Greater Manchester Institute of Technology (GMIoT) in Salford have been given the go-ahead. The new learning centre will focus on higher-level, real world technical education and training across the construction, engineering, computing, creative media, business and health sciences sectors.

The £14.3m building is due to start construction in Autumn this year at the heart of the University of Salford’s Peel Park Campus, just 1.5 miles from city centre of Manchester. Part of the University’s Campus Connectivity Plan, the building will be low carbon and feature a state-of-the-art green roof with photovoltaic panels to generate renewable energy, alongside a green living wall supported by rainwater harvesting.

Inside you’ll find cutting-edge spaces to support learning, including flexible digital labs, a prototyping workshop and ICT studios, all within close proximity to leafy, green Peel Park. The modern two-storey 1840 m² building has been designed by jmarchitects, with Tilbury Douglas named as the construction partner for the project.

Led by the University of Salford, with Wigan & Leigh College as the lead Further Education (FE) partner, the GMIoT brings together a number of colleges and employers in the city region. The new building will be a base for teaching the University’s GMIoT students and for students and staff from partner institutions to visit for collaborative work together and with industry.

The learning centre will deliver training and employment opportunities that are co-created with employers and specifically designed for the careers of the future, as well as responding to current workforce needs. For students seeking a more hands-on approach, a quicker route into the workforce, or an innovative alternative to the traditional three-year degree, the GMIoT offers the opportunity to make an impact in Salford and across the Manchester Technical City Region.

Jo Purves, Pro Vice-Chancellor Academic Development at the University of Salford, said: “I’m excited to see plans for our innovative GMIoT building come to life. Collaboration is in our DNA as a university and over the past few years we’ve been working alongside our further education and industry partners to envision a new home for our technical skills courses. We are also committed to ensuring the University’s expertise in research and innovation links directly to how we equip learners with skills for future employment in Greater Manchester.

“The GMIoT is a response to industry’s constantly evolving demand for skills, with courses on offer intended to fast track learners into jobs in growth sectors for the region. I’m proud to have the hub of this ambitious project based in Salford.”

The GMIoT is a reaction to Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham’s vision of an integrated technical education, skills and work city-region. It also supports the Greater Manchester Local Skills Improvement Plan (GM LSIP), which aims to make the technical and vocational education system more responsive to local skills needs and ultimately local economic needs.

Claire Foreman, Director of the GMIoT, said: “Watching our new hub take shape is truly inspiring. At the GMIoT, we’re passionate about nurturing local talent and fostering a vibrant community of learners. Our courses, shaped by industry experts, offer students not just knowledge but practical skills and real-world experience.

“With access to cutting-edge facilities and opportunities to connect with industry leaders, our students are stepping into the future equipped and empowered. Together, we’re shaping a brighter tomorrow for Greater Manchester.”

The building is part of the University of Salford’s Campus Connectivity Plan, which is bringing together industry, education and innovation through their ever-evolving developments on campus.

David Shoreman, Architect at jmarchitects, said: “jmarchitects, together with the assembled design team, are delighted to commence into the next phase which will deliver the construction phase of the new GMIoT. The striking pattern of the shingle design reflects the idea of pixelation and how that is drawn together to form pattern or image through various digital platforms and technologies.”

Martin Horne, Regional Director for Tilbury Douglas in the North West, added: “Tilbury Douglas is proud to be the construction partner for the new GMIoT building. This project represents a major step forward for technical education in the region, and we are excited to deliver the cutting-edge, sustainable facility that aligns with the university’s vision for innovation.”

Please note images are conceptual designs and computer-generated impressions.