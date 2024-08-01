The husband and wife team who change lives

A Sunderland-born global businessman who, alongside his wife, has supported dozens of students at the University of Sunderland to achieve their ambitions, is encouraging others to become donors and volunteers and help the next generation of business people, teachers and athletes.

Mike Clasper CBE is Chairman of SSP Group PLC, a global travel food and beverage company, and Chairman of BIOSS, a global consultancy company. Alongside with his wife Sue, Mike has for many years donated funding, advice and support to student at the University through The Douglas Clasper Scholarship, established in his father’s name.

Mike says: “Sunderland is my hometown, so I was delighted to be invited to give presentations to students drawing on my own business experiences. This drew me into the University and as a result I became interested in helping students develop their career opportunities.

“Through The Douglas Clasper Scholarship, I wanted to honour my father’s memory in the place he was born and lived, and I chose the University of Sunderland. My father was passionate about the role of education and training in enabling young people from all backgrounds to realise their full potential. He was also highly appreciative of young people with outstanding abilities and the awards will hopefully provide such students a little extra help to nurture their talent.

“These scholars have two great attributes; passion and a desire to learn from new experiences. Whether it be sports, art or international business, they are all making the most of the opportunities on offer.”

Mike and Sue Clasper’s donations and support have opened up a wide range of opportunities to students studying to be everything from artists, to business people, to teachers, to athletes.

Aaron Steavens, 22, from East Boldon has just completed the first year of his Sports Science degree and is the first ever recipient of the Douglas Clasper Elite Sports Scholarship. He says: “I’m very involved in social media and I’m hoping that the scholarship will help me inspire millions around the world and enhance my ability to coach to help goalkeepers from grassroots to professional.”

Rachel McKenna, 52, from Eaglescliife will graduate from her Glass and Ceramics degree in 2025, and like Aaron, the support of the Douglas Clasper Scholarship is helping her realise her global ambition. “With the funding I am able to travel to Utah to undertake an internship at Holdman Studios. I will learn to make large windows for religious buildings. I am hoping the skills I learn, from working on this scale, can be shared and taught in Sunderland. I’d love to be part of keeping stained glass manufacturing in the area and teaching young people the craft so it can remain here.”

Dozens of Business, Law and Tourism students have been supported through the Douglas Clasper Scholarship funded International Cultural Management Programme. The Programme takes place in Germany every year and lets business student experience international culture while studying at Hochschule Hannover University.

Kim Drady, Senior Lecturer in Human Resource Management at the University of Sunderland, says: “The intercultural management experience of living and learning alongside 67 students from 17 different cultures was life changing for our students. It was definitely a once in a lifetime experience.”

The Douglas Clasper Scholarship also supported ten newly-qualified PE teachers, including 2016 Rio Olympics medallist Amy Tinkler who graduated this summer from BSc Physical Education. University Sport Development Assistant Manager Laura Hockaday says: “The support from the Douglas Clasper Award has helped ten students gain full time employment. We can’t thank Mike Clasper enough for his generous donations.”

Mike Clasper strongly encourages people to support students as a volunteer or a philanthropic giver.

“Both my wife and I have had the benefit of a great education, much helped by supportive school teachers and parents. We can now give young people, who have the foundation of a great education at Sunderland, a little extra financial help to follow their ambitions.

“The University of Sunderland is a place which aims to raise the ambitions of talented people, many from the north-east. We have seen how a little extra help can make a substantial difference to students, in pursuing these ambitions. You will be so delighted with the results from your donation.”

To find out more about philanthropic giving and volunteering at the University of Sunderland, contact the Development Office on 0191 515 3664 or [email protected].