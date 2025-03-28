Top tips shared for a cleaner, greener future at University of Derby Go Green week event

Experts shared tips on how to reduce carbon emissions, cut food waste and save money at a series of key events to mark Go Green Week 2025.

The annual week, held at the University of Derby, is designed to help staff and students to become more eco-savvy, and to help protect the environment.

The University’s Sustainability Team hosted talks on how to reduce carbon emissions through energy efficiency while waste management company Veolia spoke about today’s recycling challenges on waste management.

Dr Chris Ribchester, Associate Professor: Learning and Teaching, led a session titled ‘Embedding Education for Sustainable Development Into the Curriculum’, aligned to the University’s Responsible Futures accreditation which highlights its progress in embedding social responsibility and sustainability throughout students’ journeys.

Volunteers also worked with representatives from Derby College and global charity Think Ocean to clean up the stretch of Markeaton Brook between the University’s Enterprise Centre and the new Cavendish Building, which will be home to the Derby Business School later this year.

Planned to be net zero in both its construction process and operational management, the Cavendish Building forms part of the University’s wider promise to sustainably support entrepreneurial growth and business connectivity in Derby. The Business School was accredited as a Bronze Carbon Literate Educator recently for its commitment to embed climate education and action into its ethos and facilitate a cultural shift towards a zero-carbon society.

Tony Walkington, Environment and Sustainable Travel Manager at the University of Derby, who organised the event, said:

“As a university with a strong focus and awareness of our local, national and global impact on the environment, we are conscious of our civic responsibilities.

“We aim to embed sustainability into everything we do and to bring environmental sustainability into all aspects of the University, including teaching, research and operational activities.

“We do this by following the principles of the waste hierarchy, aiming to ensure that none of our non-hazardous waste goes to landfill and is, instead, converted into energy.

“We have a biodiversity action plan which incorporates no-mow areas, wildflower areas and bird boxes, and are keen to support sustainable travel options.”

There will now be more options for staff and students at the University of Derby when it comes to transport, too, with the opening of a first-of-its-kind sustainable transport hub.

The hub – a partnership with Derby City Council – was officially ready for Go Green Week and offers a range of travel choices to make travel to and from the University easier and better for the environment.

Offering 11 Electric Vehicle (EV) charge points, Real Time Information screens with live travel updates and secure undercover cycle parking for 58 bikes – plus a further 12 spaces that are uncovered – the hub was funded by £800,000 from the Government’s Future Transport Zones Fund. It complements the city’s growing active travel offer which gives citizens a range of sustainable transport options.

Stephen Dudderidge, Chief Operating Officer at the University of Derby, officially opened the hub with members from Derby City Council. He said:

“We understand the importance of reducing our carbon footprint and supporting the sustainability of our environment.

“From our estate to our teaching, learning and research, we are making a concerted effort to reduce our emissions, set green targets and put sustainability at the heart of our growth and development plans, and this new travel hub reinforces this commitment.”

Zero Carbon is one of the University of Derby’s six Academic Themes. Research in this area has both a strategic purpose – informing international, national and regional policy – and a tactical one: influencing business support projects as well as urban and environmental sustainability initiatives.