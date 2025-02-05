Traitors star joins psychologists to discuss finale and future formats

As The Traitors continues its reign as a talking-point for the nation, psychologists at the University of Chester have joined with a former contestant to analyse the twist-filled, explosive finale and look at what lies ahead.

The latest episode of the popular Psychology Of….. The Traitors podcast has been released, after series three of the TV phenomenon reached its nail-biting conclusion.

In the new instalment, hosts Dr Clea Wright, Professor Lisa Oakley and Dr Kevin Hochard welcome special guest Ivan Brett who starred in the first series of the hit show, to unpick the recent, final episode, the build-up across the last three episodes, further pivotal points in the series, and the shape of future series.

Together they provide a psychological and inside take on the tactics and changes in this series’ ending – the most watched in its history. They talk about how it could influence the format of the BBC One programme, which places a fascinating focus on human behaviour, and is described as the “ultimate reality game of trust and treachery” pitting Traitors against Faithfuls to win a grand prize.

They cover the new twists in giving a contestant the power of the ‘Seer’, the timing of its bestowal and the effect of this on the outcome, as well as the decision not to reveal the banished players’ identities in the finale, and how this also influenced choices and the result.

Ivan, who was a Faithful, provides insights from how he played the game, what it was like being part of the first series before it became the success it is today, and reveals that he would take up an invitation to be part of a series featuring former contestants.

They also discuss:

If there are tell-tale signs of a Traitor.

Vicarious learning – if contestants can learn from what has happened so far.

The lies that gave contestants away, maintaining lies and ways to uncover a lie.

Whether it’s easier to deceive fellow contestants if chosen as a Traitor from the beginning.

The contestants who proved to be good strategists.

The missions and how the producers have taken from psychological tasks in creating these.

The forthcoming celebrity series.

Clea said:

“The show continues to fascinate people, including us as psychologists, because we can see such a wide variety of human behaviour and psychological principles at work. As well as obvious things like deception, betrayal, how trust develops and why people trust each other, we also get an insight into how first impressions work, how groups form, how relationships emerge between individuals, how people judge each other and make decisions about other people, amongst lots of other things.”

Kevin added:

“Thank you to Ivan for joining us on the podcast, it was a joy to welcome him and hear his thoughts and experiences. Thank you also to everyone listening – the response since we launched the podcast has been fantastic – and we hope this new episode helps to fill the gap for those missing The Traitors.”

Ahead of and during this series, Kevin, Clea and Lisa have also shared psychological expertise, in the national media, on The Traitors including contributing to pieces in The Guardian, BBC Radio 5 Live and The New Scientist.