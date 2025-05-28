Triple triumph as University of Chester wins three honours at Whatuni Student Choice Awards

The University of Chester has earned a hat-trick of accolades in the UK’s only higher education awards decided exclusively by students.

The 2025 Whatuni Student Choice Awards (WUSCAs) saw Chester retain its gold titles for being the best University in the UK for International and Postgraduate students. The University also won a bronze award for Student Support.

Additionally, Chester has been named as the best University in the North West, while also topping the regional rankings in the Facilities, Lecturers and Teaching Quality and Student Support categories, and is runner-up for Career Prospects, Students’ Union and University Halls. The University was also a regional winner for the Submission-based Award in Mental Health and Wellbeing Support.

The awards, hosted by comedian, actor and TV presenter Alexander Armstrong at a ceremony in London on Wednesday, May 21, celebrate the best Higher Education Institutions in the nation and shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond to support students during the year. It is the only UK event of its kind where institutions are solely judged and reviewed by students themselves, and saw a rise in student satisfaction across more than 36,000 reviews collected this year.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Eunice Simmons, said:

“We’re delighted to receive gold awards once more in the International and Postgraduate categories, to earn a bronze award for Student Support, and to be named as the best University in the North West.

“It is truly an honour to be recognised in this way by our students and demonstrates the University’s commitment to the whole student experience, despite the continued challenges the whole higher education sector is facing.

“Many thanks to all the students who provided invaluable feedback through their voted reviews, as well as everyone in our University community who continually strive for the best possible student experience and provide an excellent education at all levels and areas of study.”

Simon Emmet, CEO of IDP UK and Ireland, and Chief Partner Officer of IDP Education, added: “The increased performance in student satisfaction reflected in this year’s awards, and by the ongoing stream of Whatuni student reviews, demonstrates just how much the UK higher education sector is constantly improving and striving for excellence.

“We know that capturing the views and measurements of students (and these awards) – based entirely on their real-life experiences – is helping to drive positive changes for the sector and to highlight best practice. The WUSCAs are about celebrating universities and colleges that are truly placing students at the heart of the system.”