University Centre Sparsholt celebrates the class of 2024 with Graduation at Winchester Cathedral  

University Centre Sparsholt was delighted to celebrate the class of 2024 at Winchester Cathedral on Wednesday 17 July. Graduates, Alumni, lecturers, family, friends and supporters including HM Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire and Sparsholt College Group President, Nigel Atkinson Esq, the Mayor of Winchester, and Guest of Honour Minette Batters (former President of the NFU- 2018-2024) were able to join together and celebrate the hard work and dedication of this cohort. Students were presented with their well-earned degrees and prizes for individual endeavour and academic success as the class of 2024 embark on the next stage of their lives.

Julie Milburn, Principal and CEO of Sparsholt College Group reviewed Sparsholt’s achievements through the year. She said:

“Preparing our graduates for the world of work is central to our mission as an institution and to achieve this we have continued to see record investment this year in our specialist facilities. At Sparsholt, we are entering our 125th year having commenced delivery of land-based education in 1899 and this year we’re particularly pleased with the significant investment in the Sparsholt Campuses’ Farm Estate and Agriculture Faculty, with the installation of both a new conventional parlour alongside a DeLaval robotic milking parlour, and a Vertical Farming Research Facility. In the Autumn the new £5 million Higher Education Science Centre will open providing much needed additional specialist teaching spaces, including laboratories for teaching and research, social spaces and tutorial rooms for collaborative learning.”

Darren Mernagh, Vice Principal & Dean of Higher Education commented

“It was a pleasure to recognise the outstanding achievements of not only our postgraduate and undergraduate degree students but also our other students studying courses such as the veterinary nursing apprenticeships and the wide range of courses designed for those studying the management of zoos and aquaria. These courses are designed with input from industry and helps to explain why so many of our students go on to work in industries relevant to their courses.”

Simon Williams RVN from the RCVS Veterinary Nursing Council was also present at the ceremony to lead the pledge for new classes of Veterinary Nursing Students, he declared:

“It is an honour to be here today celebrating our graduation leading you through your declaration to join the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeon Registry of veterinary nurses and admit you to the associate member of the College.”

After the presentation of awards, graduating students Jolene Orlowski, BSc (Hons) Wildlife Ecology and Conservation and Alex Vine, BSc (Hons) Zoo Biology gave their vote of thanks on behalf of the 2024 students. They used their speeches to thank everyone for the support they had received over their time studying:

Alex, said:

“For Sparsholt students, I believe there is an extra sparkle around us. After all, we are a new hope in our respective worlds of expertise. Some of us will be responsible for the next generation of feeding the world through farming, some of us at the cutting edge of Equine Science… whatever path Sparsholt students take, we have the chance to influence our world around us. Now it is up to us. Up to you people sat here today. Can you push further?”

Jolene said:

“We are surrounded by our lecturers who, from day one, endeavored to learn about our individual interests and learning abilities. They have watched and tracked our academic progress, but most importantly, they have seen us grow as people. The personable experience University Centre Sparsholt offers has allowed us to reach our greatest potential. Our lecturers are keen, passionate and, to put into better words, massive nerds in their specialised subjects! It was highly encouraging watching you talk about subjects you love and ensured that we all understood important concepts that are necessary for our industries.”

To close the ceremonies HM Lord-Lieutenant Nigel Atkinson Esq, Sparsholt College Group President took the opportunity to wish the students the very best of luck for the future and to congratulate all of them on their achievements, especially to the winners of the course awards. He hoped they enjoyed their time at Sparsholt and thanked them for their contributions that they have made to the Sparsholt community.