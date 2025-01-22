University of Derby launches first-of-its-kind business and AI degree with Rolls-Royce

A new ‘first of its kind’ two-year degree equipping students with the skills needed for a career in international business and artificial intelligence (AI) has been developed by the University of Derby and global industry giant Rolls-Royce.

The accelerated BSc (Hons) International Business and AI programme has been created in response to demand from industry leaders and aims to fast-track students; equipping them with the skills required for work of both today, and the future.

It will be available to study from September 2025 and focuses on the real-world application of AI – and the realities of business in an AI-enabled world.

As part of the new degree, students will have the opportunity to develop technical skills with an emphasis on intellectual growth and, by integrating AI with international business, they will develop skills needed to thrive in global markets where traditional practices are no longer sufficient.

Dr Mustabsar Awais, Course Leader and Senior Lecturer in Financial Economics at the University of Derby, said: “As artificial intelligence reshapes industries and disrupts traditional business models, there is a need for graduates with the skills and ambition to design the world of the future.

“This exciting, accelerated learning degree will equip students with the skills to apply advanced technological solutions to today’s business problems, drive forward innovation and gain valuable experience for their CVs. We are delighted to be working with world-leading brand Rolls-Royce to power the next generation and future workforce.”

Throughout the two years, students will cover topics such as managing big data, the global economy and the fundamentals of business analytics and AI, giving them an applied, real-world learning experience. They will also have the chance to take part in immersive activities and live briefs with Rolls-Royce to gain valuable insight into the world of business.

The new degree builds on an existing strong relationship the University has with Rolls-Royce. The two organisations already work together on several world-class projects including the Nuclear Skills Academy in Derby.

Dr Nicola Lynch, Head of Derby Business School at the University of Derby, said: “We are delighted to be further strengthening our partnership with Rolls-Royce, working collaboratively to understand what our country and world needs to grow, and to develop the practical skills and future talent to help us meet those requirements.

“Industry engagement is critical to the University of Derby, providing solutions to social and industrial challenges by delivering academic expertise, innovation and knowledge.

“We believe in the transformational power of education and our mission is to develop a pipeline of student and graduate talent with the skills to improve business services and communities all around the world.

“We are delighted to be partnering on such a unique and exciting programme, which we hope will provide students with a range of practical business and thought leadership skills, making them well placed for a range of high-quality graduate roles.”

Stuart Evans, People Director – Future of Work, Capability & Learning at Rolls-Royce, said: “I am excited that we’ve been able to extend our partnership with the University of Derby.

“Combining a fresh approach to traditional learning with the practical skills needed to succeed in the modern world of work will deliver meaningful value for students, employers and the University alike. It’s an absolute privilege to be revolutionising education in this space.”

The University is set to open The Cavendish Building, which will be home to Derby Business School in the city centre, in 2025 – helping to create a blueprint for the business school of the future.

Providing an outstanding learning environment designed for the highest quality collaboration, students are set to graduate with a wealth of demonstrable business experience and industry contacts ready to launch their career.

The new course in partnership with Rolls-Royce is one of several business-related degrees offered by the University of Derby for undergraduate students, which will be available from September 2025.

Others include Business Management and Sustainable Practice, Marketing Management, FinTech, and International Hospitality Management.