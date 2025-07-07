University of Kent announces Kent honorary graduands for July 2025, including PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress among graduands to receive honorary degrees from the University of Kent

Singer-songwriter and record producer PinkPantheress is among eight remarkable individuals who will receive honorary degrees from the University of Kent this July.

PinkPantheress, who grew up in Canterbury, Kent, before beginning her university studies in London, launched her music career in 2021 through platforms like SoundCloud and TikTok. She is internationally recognised for her Top 40 singles including Just for Me, Pain, and Boy’s a Liar. In 2022, she won the BBC Sound of 2022 poll and was named Best Female Act at the MOBO Awards. Since then, she has received three Brit Award nominations and earned the Billboard Women in Music’s Producer of the Year title in 2024. Her second album, Fancy That, released in May 2025, has been widely acclaimed.

In recognition of her influential contributions to digital music, PinkPantheress will be awarded a Doctor of Music degree by the University of Kent on Tuesday 22 July at Canterbury Cathedral. This special University of Kent ceremony follows a milestone performance at Glastonbury in June and precedes her two sold-out headline shows at the O2 Academy in Brixton this September.

Full List of Honorary Graduands

The University of Kent will also honour seven other distinguished individuals during its July graduation ceremonies: