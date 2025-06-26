University of Kent commended at National Education Opportunities Network (NEON) Awards

The University of Kent has been recognised with a commendation for ‘Higher Education Institution of the Year’, for its commitment to widening access for underrepresented groups throughout the student lifecycle. From senior management actions and support through to outreach activities with young people, the University of Kent has demonstrated outstanding dedication. NEON recognised the University of Kent’s inclusive, data-driven approach to removing barriers and empowering students to thrive (across both the Canterbury Campus and Medway Campus), making the University of Kent a ‘leader in access and equity’.

Secondly, Joni Chase, Widening Participation Partnerships & Programme Development Manager at the University of Kent, has been commended with a NEON Contribution to Widening Access Award. NEON praised Joni’s dedication to widening participation across her two-decade career in education, championing social mobility through innovative outreach and partnership work within the sector. Joni’s impact is widely recognised, including through a NEON award-winning programme.

The NEON awards took place on Thursday 5 June at the Palace of Westminster. The Awards provide a platform to celebrate the successes and accomplishments in supporting learners from underrepresented groups to access and succeed within higher education.

Clare Allison, Head of Widening Participation and Outreach at the University of Kent, said:

“I feel privileged to have been invited alongside Kent colleagues to the Palace of Westminster for the National Education Opportunities Network (NEON) Awards. To receive a commendation for the fiercely competitive ‘Higher Education Institution of the Year’ award really was the cherry on top for us. I was delighted for Joni to receive an award for her achievements too. I am so proud of the collective hard work of all of my colleagues at Kent in making higher education more equitable, and for this to be recognised and celebrated by the sector feels like a huge achievement.”

The award commendations for the institution, represent how The University of Kent has developed empowering mechanisms for a diverse community of student, staff, and stakeholders across the University.

