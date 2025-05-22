University of Kent Researchers and Brewers Unite to Secure the Future of British Hops

University of Kent researchers, hop growers, and brewers from across England have come together at the university’s Canterbury Campus to discuss how best to safeguard British hops. Held on Thursday, 8 May, the event brought together industry partners and researchers to celebrate British hops and beer made with locally sourced ingredients, hosted in partnership with Wye Hops and Growing Kent and Medway.

Among the attendees were researchers from the University of Kent’s School of Natural Sciences, whose collaborative work with industry partners plays a key role in safeguarding the future of British hop cultivation.

Increased Competition from a Global Hops Market

Hop growing in the UK has increasingly come under threat from climate change and competition from imported hops with in-demand flavour profiles. However, thanks to collaborations with the University of Kent through initiatives like Innovate UK, the Medical Research Council Impact Accelerator Account (MRC IAA), and Growing Kent and Medway, industry partners have been able to access Government funding and expert support to drive innovation and meet these challenges head-on.

At the event, lecturer Dr Helen Cockerton, technician James Finch, and post-doctoral researcher and University of Kent alumni Dr Sarah Blackburn, presented some of their early research findings, which focus on helping the industry adapt to shifting climate conditions, meet evolving market demands, and explore potential new uses for hops in healthcare.

Much of the team’s industry collaboration takes place within the University of Kent’s Biotechnology Hub and involves cutting-edge genetic analysis to enhance the traditional hop breeding process.

In their work with Wye Hops, the team is helping speed up the development of hop varieties that are both disease-resistant and rich in alpha acids – the compounds that give beer its signature flavour. This is a complex task, as these two traits often conflict at the genetic level.

University of Kent’s Biotechnology Hub

Situated between the University of Kent’s Canterbury campus (main campus) and its sports centre, the Biotechnology Hub is a state of the art university facility which harnesses advanced technologies to support sustainable innovation in food and plant-based industries.

The Hub focuses on high-tech approaches to the production and processing of high-value foods and plant-derived compounds, the identification and control of crop pathogens, and the promotion of healthy soil systems.

Specializing in sustainable food and drink research, the Hub is led by a team of experts in plant biology, post-harvest technology, and eco-friendly packaging.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the Hub enables horticultural and plant-based food and drink businesses to:

Detect and manage crop diseases and pathogens,

Optimise growing conditions for plants,

Develop sustainable and innovative packaging solutions, and

Extract high-value compounds—such as fragrances or flavour enhancers—from plants and agricultural waste.

The Hub is also integrated into the University of Kent academic biosciences department, meaning Kent students have access to its cutting-edge facilities and research capabilities within their studies across the academic year.

British Hops: A Creative Craft

Now in its second year, the British hops event offered a unique chance for growers, brewers, and researchers to connect in a collaborative, non-competitive environment. Delegates acknowledged that while science provides essential solutions, hop growing and brewing are also creative crafts, and it’s the synergy between the two that will drive future success.

Dr Helen Cockerton, Industrial Research Fellow and Lecturer at the University of Kent, said:

“Through our ongoing research, we are creating genetic tools to assist in breeding better hops faster. The resulting creation of high-flavour and resilient varieties will boost the British hop growing industry.”

Sophie Packer, Innovation Growth Manager at Growing Kent and Medway, said: “This event highlighted the critical role that collaboration between science and industry plays in growing the UK’s hop and brewing sector.

“By combining research with traditional practices, University of Kent researchers and their partners are helping to ensure that British hops not only survive, but thrive, in the face of modern challenges.”