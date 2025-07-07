University of Kent scholar receives award for refugee-led social enterprise

The University of Kent is proud to celebrate the remarkable achievement of PhD scholar Basma Taysir El Doukhi who has been named one of the 30 winners of the prestigious 2025 Visa Everywhere Pioneers awards for Europe in recognition of her leadership of the social enterprise, Roouh.

Founded in 2023, Roouh is a powerful social enterprise co-created by Basma, who is currently undertaking her PhD at The University of Kent. The initiative sources hand-made products stitched by talented Palestinian refugee women residing in the twelve Palestinian camps throughout Lebanon. Through Roouh, these women are given the opportunity to showcase their artistry and share their personal narratives, selling their work in the UK and on a global scale.

Basma, herself originally from Palestine, shared her inspiration behind Roouh:

“Roouh came about because I was committed and determined to use art and embroidery as a powerful bridge between empathy and action—giving Palestinian refugee women not just income, but dignity and a voice. By sharing their stories and showcasing their artistry, it empowers them to reclaim identity and hope in their protracted displacement, while inspiring others to see beauty and strength in their resistance.”

In addition to leading Roouh, Basma plays a key role in managing community resilience projects for the British Red Cross within the UK. She is also a Rebecca Dykes Chevening Scholar and a Global Challenges Doctoral Centre scholarship awardee at The University of Kent. Her doctoral research, based within The University of Kent’s School of Social Sciences, explores how members of Syrian and Afghan associations challenge externally imposed identities and reclaim agency by re-narrating their lived experiences with complexity and depth.

Basma’s groundbreaking academic and social impact work exemplifies the values and global engagement that the University of Kent champions.

Talking about her work, Basma said:

“As someone who has experienced statelessness and displacement, I have transformed personal hardship into purposeful action. Through Roouh, I’ve worked to create safe, creative, and participatory spaces that challenge stereotypes and centre voices that are often silenced. Our work blends art, storytelling, community dialogue, and feminist practice to not only address trauma and social isolation, but also to amplify leadership, cultural resistance, and joy. I have mentored young refugee women and supported their journeys in becoming confident advocates for themselves and their communities.”

The award committee commended Basma’s innovation and impact as a business leader, saying:

“We are thrilled to be supporting her on the next stage of her entrepreneurial journey. We celebrate her entrepreneurial skills, creativity, innovation and leadership skills, which are driving positive impact on a local, regional and national scale.”