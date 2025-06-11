University of Kent Secures £1.88m Grant to Lead Groundbreaking Research on Synthetic Plants

The University of Kent is proud to announce that Kent sociologist, Professor Joy Y. Zhang, has been awarded a prestigious £1.88 million grant from the Advanced Research + Invention Agency (ARIA). This major investment will support a pioneering project that seeks to future-proof UK policy on synthetic plants, cultivate a sustainable innovation ecosystem, and enhance public and stakeholder engagement in the life sciences.

Led by the University of Kent, this transformative initiative—”Futuring Biological Commons: Promoting Response-ability among Stakeholders of Synthetic Plants”—addresses the urgent need to align synthetic biology innovation with societal values. Emerging breakthroughs in this field are enabling scientists to make plants that are more productive, resilient, and environmentally sustainable. However, the success of such technologies depends on public trust and ethical development.

Professor Zhang, founding director of the Centre for Global Science and Epistemic Justice (GSEJ) at the University of Kent’s School of Social Sciences, will head the project alongside Professor Mark Smales, a leading figure in biotechnology from the University of Kent’s School of Natural Sciences. Together, they aim to create a robust foundation for responsible innovation in plant synthetic genomics.

The University of Kent-led team will undertake a series of social scientific activities, including:

Building a cross-sector network involving scientists, policymakers, industry, farmers, and members of the public;

Designing a training programme for early-career plant scientists;

Publishing a new ethical framework tailored to synthetic plant technologies;

Producing accessible educational resources for wider public use.

The project will build upon the University of Kent’s established research in “commoning,” a social approach that empowers stakeholders to act as co-creators and caretakers of shared knowledge and futures. This framework encourages inclusive, forward-thinking responses to technological change.

With the support of ARIA and the academic leadership of the University of Kent, this initiative is set to deliver a practical and future-facing ethical roadmap for emerging plant technologies—contributing to the UK’s environmental goals and scientific excellence. Through this work, the University of Kent continues to position itself at the forefront of socially responsible science and innovation.

Professor Zhang said:

‘This project closely aligns with GSEJ’s broader research in engineering biology, forming a key part of the Centre’s initiative to promote O.D.E.SS.I – a new approach to science-society dialogue that champions Open, Deliberative, Enabling, Sensible & Sensitive, and Innovative modes of engagement- which helps mobilise collective action around scientific potential. The project also advances an experience-based, future-oriented plant ethics – one that embraces care for engineered lifeforms and symbiodiversity – supporting the UK’s global leadership in socially responsible and ethically sound life science innovation.’

Professor Smalescommented:

‘The potential for engineering biology technologies is enormous, however this will only be realised if all stakeholders are collectively given the required information and opportunity to feed into its responsible application. This award provides an important platform for precisely that.’

Professor Lynn Frewer, project co-investigator from Newcastle University, noted:

‘This project marks a vital step toward developing a resilient, future-oriented approach to introducing scientifically enhanced plants in the UK—ensuring that both policy and practice are aligned with the needs and values of all stakeholders.’

Julian Little, a consultant on the project, said:

‘How people think and feel about a new technology will have a significant impact on its future success and uptake in the market place. This project is exactly what is required to get an accurate barometer of stakeholder thinking in place’.