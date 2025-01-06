University of Salford and GMCA join forces to unlock data sharing barriers

Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) and the University of Salford have commenced a two-and-a-half year knowledge transfer partnership (KTP) to enhance the embedding of an information sharing framework across the region, thanks to a £220,000 grant from Innovate UK.



The project will entail the University, GMCA and researcher, Idris Adekeye, developing, designing and piloting a business change toolkit. The toolkit will help catalyse the transition towards more efficient working methods, by improving processes and data access to unlock barriers to sharing information. This, in turn, will enable GMCA to use data to further support its goal of helping to tackle the region’s most serious challenges, while supporting Greater Manchester’s wider ambitions.



Cllr Nick Peel, GMCA Lead for Digital and Information Strategy Champion, says:

“We are thrilled to partner with the University of Salford in this project. This collaboration is key in making significant steps toward creating a robust framework for data sharing across Greater Manchester. By overcoming barriers to information sharing, we can unlock new opportunities for economic growth, innovation, and improved public services. The support from Innovate UK will enable us to tackle the region’s challenges more effectively, for the benefit of our communities. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to leveraging data responsibly and collaboratively, ensuring that we remain a world-leading digital city region demonstrating innovation with meaningful impact across the city-region.”

GMCA has a vision that is driven through the Greater Manchester Information Strategy to create a better ecosystem that realises the full potential of data, including managing, sharing and responsible use, to help create greater collaboration across all ten councils. Effective sharing and use of information will help support Greater Manchester’s central strategic goal of supporting economic growth and reducing inequality.

Dr Maria Kutar, Director of Undergraduate Business at the University of Salford’s Business School, commented:

“Data is an incredibly valuable asset which can completely transform the way an organisation operates and makes critical decisions. However, there’s currently a lot of fear around GDPR risks with many local authorities and third sector organisations reluctant to share data, due to concerns around breaching regulations.

“An effective framework to encourage information sharing, while helping organisations to navigate regulation, will support education, health and social care, local council services, plus community and social enterprise organisations, amongst other areas, to provide a more dynamic service that better supports the local community.”

Dr Gordon Fletcher, Associate Dean for Research and Innovation at the University of Salford’s Business School, added:

“This toolkit will seek to transform risk-averse, siloed organisational cultures into collaborative environments that view information as an asset. It will provide clear “how-to” guidance for organisational leads on implementing practice changes, fostering a culture of confidence in data sharing, and ensuring consistent application of the framework.”

The core objective of knowledge transfer partnership projects is to drive impactful transformations for businesses, from local firms in Greater Manchester to national industry leaders and international organisations. Going beyond simply providing access to academic expertise, KTPs help ensure innovations are effectively embedded and serve everyone within the organisation, setting the foundation for long-term growth and success.

Dr Alex Garcia-Miranda Ferrari, Collaborative Research and Development Manager at the University of Salford, continued:

“At the University of Salford, we’re excited to partner with GMCA on this KTP. We passionately support and encourage other public sector organisations to explore the incredible opportunities that KTPs provide. These partnerships are key to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and making a real difference in our communities.”



KTPs are the UK Government’s flagship scheme for collaborative research and development, a three-way partnership between a business, an academic institution and a highly qualified researcher.



This KTP aims to support a regional approach that aligns with national data governance guidelines, offering a straightforward tool for those not specialised in business change or information governance, enabling effective collaboration and innovation across the city-region.



Maria concluded:

“Empowering each of our ten boroughs to collaborate on information sharing for the greater good of the region will not only help drive efficiency, but also productivity, growth and positive change.”

