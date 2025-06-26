University of Sanctuary Status Awarded to University of Kent

The University of Kent has proudly announced that it has been officially awarded University of Sanctuary status. This recognition celebrates the University of Kent’s unwavering values and the impactful work undertaken to demonstrate a strong commitment to welcoming people seeking sanctuary.

By receiving this Sanctuary Award, the University of Kent joins a prestigious list of Universities of Sanctuary, including our partners within the Eastern Arc research consortium. This collaboration will soon be highlighted at Eastern Arc’s upcoming conference centred on migration and movement, issues that are close to the heart of the University of Kent.

Reflecting on the significance of this achievement for the University of Kent, Professor Georgina Randsley de Moura, Acting Vice Chancellor, stated:

“We are honoured by this award and proud to be part of a movement that stands for compassion, dignity, and inclusion. As a university, we are committed to creating a place of safety and belonging for all. Our work inspires us to look beyond the classroom and into our wider role as a civic institution, with universities not just centres of learning but also active contributors to our wider communities.”

The award decision followed a visit to the University of Kent by the Sanctuary Awards team in May. During their visit, the panel learned about the various impactful initiatives, scholars, and community partnerships supported by the University of Kent.

Talking about the breadth of work being executed by the University of Kent, and why we have been recognised, Sian Summers-Rees Chair of City of Sanctuary UK and Kent Alumna said:

“We very much enjoyed learning more about all your incredible efforts to promote sanctuary and welcome at the University. It was most apparent hearing from the scholars that the university has gone above and beyond to provide the support needed. The University-wide commitment to promoting welcome across the University and beyond was also very evident and made me particularly proud of being a University of Kent alumna.”

The day included talks from our current and former Sanctuary scholars, who spoke about their time at Kent and how the university has supported and inspired them.

One of these, Makomborero Haruzivishe, said:

“The Sanctuary Scholarship at the University of Kent gave me hope in a hopeless world, re-connected me with ambitions I thought were lost. I am in charge today, empowered to chart my own path, strengthened by the indispensable support the Sanctuary Scholarship award has given me. I will forever be grateful.”

This accolade further recognises the University of Kent’s ongoing work to provide a warm, inclusive, and supportive environment for all individuals, regardless of background. At the University of Kent, this support includes—but is not limited to—refugees and asylum seekers. The University of Kent also champions underrepresented students and those who may not have traditionally seen higher education as an option, through extensive outreach efforts.