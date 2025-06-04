University of Sunderland researchers’ promising new approach to treating liver fibrosis

An experimental new treatment developed by a team of University of Sunderland researchers is showing early promise in the fight against a potentially deadly liver disease.

Liver fibrosis is a serious and often silent condition that affects around 2 million people in the UK.

It happens when the liver becomes damaged – often due to long-term issues like alcohol use, obesity or chronic infections – and starts to develop scar tissue. Over time, that scarring can get worse and lead to serious complications such as liver failure or cancer.

Most people do not know they have the disease until the damage is advanced and there are no approved drugs to stop or reverse the scarring process.

In a recent study, Dr Maria Teresa Borrello, Lecturer in Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry at the University, and her team of researchers found that blocking an enzyme called HDAC6 with new drugs could help reduce liver scarring in people with liver fibrosis.

HDAC6 helps regulate cellular responses to stress and inflammation, as well as influencing how cells move and organise themselves. Dr Borrello and her team’s research suggests it also plays an important role in activating hepatic stellate cells (HSCs), which are involved in the production of collagen, a key component of scar tissue.

Dr Borrello, who is also Programme Leader for the University’s Cosmetic Science masters degree, said:

“So far, we’ve seen encouraging laboratory results showing that HDAC6 inhibitors – or blockers – reduce inflammation and cellular stress responses – both of which are key contributors to fibrosis.

“These findings support the idea that HDAC6 is a promising drug target for treating liver fibrosis. We are also starting to understand more about how these compounds work at the molecular level, which is essential for designing better, safer treatments.

“In our lab, we developed two new drugs specifically designed to block HDAC6 activity.

“This discovery could form the basis of future treatments and offer hope for those living with chronic liver conditions.”

While the study is still in its early stages, Dr Borrello hopes their findings will lead to new treatments that can significantly improve the lives of people with liver fibrosis and potentially other inflammation-related diseases.

“As a pharmacist and medicinal chemist, I have always been driven by a desire to improve treatments for conditions where current options are limited,” Dr Borrello said.

“Liver fibrosis is one such area where patients often have few choices.

“This research is a step forward in finding a treatment for liver fibrosis. Our HDAC6 inhibitors provide a more targeted approach and by focusing on a key cause of fibrosis, we may be able to stop the disease before it reaches irreversible stages.

“By stopping or reversing the scarring process, we could reduce the need for liver transplants and improve long-term health outcomes.

“The compounds we are developing might also be adapted to treat other conditions involving chronic inflammation, such as skin disorders.”

The UK’s leading liver health charity, the British Liver Trust, has welcomed the research findings.

Pamela Healy OBE, Chief Executive at the Trust, said:

“Liver disease often develops without symptoms, and most people only learn they have liver damage when it’s too late for effective treatment – usually limited to a liver transplant or lifestyle changes.

“While this new research is still in its early stages, it shows promise for developing treatments that could improve, and ultimately save, the lives of thousands affected by liver disease.”

Dr Borrello added:

“Liver disease is responsible for around four percent of premature deaths globally, and the burden is rising in line with alcohol misuse, obesity, and the use of multiple medications (known as polypharmacy). A targeted therapy that interrupts fibrosis at its root could change the lives of tens of thousands of patients annually – not only in the UK but around the world.

“As researchers and healthcare professionals seek new ways to tackle chronic diseases, targeted approaches like this one could redefine how we treat conditions once considered untreatable. This new knowledge could mean a longer, healthier life for millions of people with liver fibrosis.”

The study began in a laboratory at Newcastle University and after securing external funding, Dr Borrello was able to continue the work at Sunderland. She is working on the study in collaboration with Associate Professor Dusan Ruzic and researchers from the University of Belgrade in Serbia.