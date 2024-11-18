University of Sunderland unveils state-of-the-art cinema

The University of Sunderland has rolled out the red carpet to mark the official relaunch of its newly refurbished cinema.

The venue on St. Peter’s Campus was damaged beyond use due to Storm Arwen in 2021, but now a £1.3m investment means it is back in action once again.

To mark the occasion, Sir David Bell, the University’s Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, was joined by Sunderland Central MP Lewis Atkinson, alongside guests from across the region and the creative sector.

The cinema, which has been completely refurbished and upgraded, boasts 120 seats, is fitted with a top of the range laser projector and a Dolby Atmos sound system.

Lewis Atkinson, MP for Sunderland Central, said:

“The screen industry in the region is going from strength to strength and I am very optimistic about the increasingly important part that Sunderland is set to play in the future.

“Through the work happening here, the University will garner a world-wide reputation for excellence in all aspects of media, TV and film production – in teaching, in research and in knowledge exchange.”

With enhancing student experience at the heart of this investment, the cinema will become an integral part of the experience enjoyed by future filmmakers and producers studying at the University – from screenings and lectures, to premiering students’ work.

Sir David Bell said:

“We are delighted to celebrate the official reopening of our newly refurbished campus cinema.

“The significant upgrading of our cinema represents a vital investment in our industry-leading facilities and students will benefit immensely from working in such a place. It also demonstrates our commitment to a professions-facing curriculum which is an excellent preparation for graduate life beyond university.

“In time, our cinema will also become a great resource for local businesses, community organisations and residents.”

The University has received funding from Film Hub North as part of their Spotlight Sunderland campaign. This will support a series of public screenings at the relaunched venue to celebrate independent cinema, north-east filmmakers, and the wider region.

Lee Hall, Head of School of Media and Creative Industries at the University, said:

“The Media Centre cinema is an amazing resource for our students, who can experience film and their own content in a stunning environment.

“We’re extremely grateful to Film Hub North for supporting our ambition for the cinema to also become a community space.

“The cinema can play host to screenings and add to Sunderland’s vibrancy. We have big plans to show films celebrating the north-east and regional talent as well as everyone’s favourite films.”

This refurbishment comes as the city of Sunderland and the wider region is seeing major investment in filmmaking and nurturing homegrown talent.

The Crown Work Studios, spearheaded by Fulwell73 and Cain International, is set to bring Hollywood to Wearside, creating an estimated 8,000 new jobs and offering opportunities for students to fulfil their potential closer to home.

In its subject rankings, The Guardian University Guide 2025 has placed the University of Sunderland third for Media and fifth for Film Production in the UK.