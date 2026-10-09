University recognised for driving growth across East Midlands, national report finds

The University of Derby has been awarded the highest rating for Local Growth & Regeneration and CPD & Graduate Start Ups in a key national measure of how universities contribute to the economy and wider society.

The results highlight the University’s continued role in supporting businesses, helping graduates succeed with entrepreneurial ventures and working with partners on projects aimed at strengthening the economy across Derby and the wider East Midlands.

Published by Research England, KEF6 looks at the different ways universities contribute to the economy and wider society, including through business partnerships, skills development, entrepreneurship and local regeneration.

As the only university in Derby and Derbyshire, the University plays a distinctive role in the city and county, working with businesses, regional funding and support agencies, government and other partners to address local priorities and support long-term economic growth.

Professor Myra Conway, Provost (Innovation and Research) at the University of Derby, said:

“The University of Derby has exceeded benchmark performance for KEF6 across business collaboration, public and community engagement, CPD, graduate start-ups, and local growth and regeneration, demonstrating the strength of our contribution to people, communities and industry.

“Our continued success in research partnerships reflects our commitment as an applied university, working collaboratively to deliver impactful research that drives innovation and creates economic and societal benefit.”

Supporting entrepreneurship is an important part of this work. Central to this is the University’s Cavendish Building, home to Derby International Business School, which opened in the heart of Derby to create a hub for collaboration between students, graduates and businesses.

It also hosts the University’s Institute of Carbonomics, created in collaboration with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and McDonald’s UK & Ireland, demonstrating how the University brings together academic expertise and major industry partners to address real-world challenges.

The University’s Chancellor’s Entrepreneurs’ Club, co-led by Chancellor William Cavendish, Earl of Burlington, and Visiting Professor of Entrepreneurship Theo Paphitis, was also established to connect aspiring entrepreneurs with experienced business leaders to help them develop the skills, confidence and connections to succeed.

Members have the opportunity to network with business partners from global brands including Google, Amazon Business, Unipart, Rolls-Royce, the National Gallery and The Devonshire Group.

Samantha Deakin, Head of Enterprise at the University of Derby, said:

“Graduate start-ups are an important indicator of the entrepreneurial talent developing at Derby. Our ambition is not simply to help people start businesses, but to create an environment in which entrepreneurial ambition can flourish and sustainable ventures can emerge.”

The University’s strong performance in the Local Growth & Regeneration category is demonstrated through a range of projects including its work with the East Midlands Investment Zone (EMIZ), supporting innovation and skills development across the region’s rail and wider industrial sectors.

The University’s Invest to Grow Programme also provides loans and grants to help businesses innovate, grow, and create jobs, generating economic activity across the region.

Professor Chris Bussell, Provost (Industry and Enterprise) at the University of Derby, said:

“Our strong performance in KEF6 reflects our commitment to making a tangible difference to the economy and communities we serve.

“From supporting businesses to innovate to developing entrepreneurial talent and working with partners on major regional projects, our aim at Derby is to ensure our expertise, research and education translate into meaningful impact.”

The University of Derby is committed to creating positive social, cultural, economic, health and environmental impact through its teaching, research and civic activity. The University holds a Bronze Watermark from the National Co-ordinating Centre for Public Engagement (NCCPE), recognising its commitment to embedding public engagement across its work and strengthening partnerships with communities and stakeholders.