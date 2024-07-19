Why this lecturer has been named Law Teacher of the Year

A lecturer at the University of Sunderland(@sunderlanduni) has been named Law Teacher of the Year after being nominated by students.

Toni Spencer, principal lecturer of law at the University and Clinic Director at the Sunderland Student Law Clinic, was recognised by the 2024 Northern Law Awards for the innovative ways in which she teaches.

Toni said:

“To be honest, I am still a little shocked at winning but also absolutely elated that I could bring this award back to Sunderland. It was an honour just to have been nominated by my students, but to win was another level entirely and completely unexpected.

“I absolutely love my job and knowing how hard the degree is I always want to ensure that my students are supported through their degrees as much as possible.

“Teaching is so much more that simply delivering lectures and doing work in seminars. Taking the time to get to know and understand our students as individuals ensures that I can be the best teacher to them, which I always strive to do in anyway I can.

“It is more than an honour to teach our students and I feel incredibly lucky to be a small part of their legal education.”

Toni joined the University in 2019 and has taught on both the undergraduate Law degree and the postgraduate Legal Practice course.

Toni added:

“As part of the nomination process, I had to attend a Judging day where I met with the three judges and one of the questions which stuck with me was ‘what is my proudest achievement in teaching’, and this was an easy answer as it is always attending our students’ graduation ceremonies.

“Seeing the student collect their certificates and cheering them on is one of the best days in the academic year. I know how hard our students work and how stressful this can be at times, so I am always bursting with pride when I see them on graduation day as I know how good they are, and they deserve every success in the future.

“I am overwhelmed to have my work recognised by our students in this way and will be forever grateful.”

Dr Pardis M Tehrani, Associate Head of the Law school at the University, said:

“This award is a testament to Toni’s unwavering commitment to cultivating future legal professionals in the region.

“Toni’s innovative and creative teaching methods in the law clinic elevate the practical learning experiences of our students. It brings immense pride to the University of Sunderland and the School of Law, reaffirming our dedication to providing outstanding legal education.”