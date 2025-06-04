World’s first postgraduate program in luxury private aviation by Les Roches and Jetex set to take off in September 2025

Les Roches, ranked No.2 worldwide in higher education for hospitality and leisure management (QS World University Rankings, 2025), has officially launched the world’s first postgraduate program exclusively dedicated to luxury private aviation.

Developed in a strategic partnership with Jetex, a global leader in private aviation services, the program supports the increasing demand for highly-qualified talent in one of the fastest-growing segments of the luxury hospitality industry.

Spanning one academic year, the Advanced Diploma in Private Aviation Management combines rigorous Swiss academic instruction with direct industry immersion. During the first semester, students study across Les Roches’ international campuses in Marbella (Spain), Crans-Montana (Switzerland), and Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches (UAE) engaging in subjects including the global private aviation industry, aviation management systems, luxury client experience, effective communication in aviation, and brand ambassador leadership in a lifestyle environment.

In the second semester, enrolled students undertake a guaranteed six-month internship with Jetex in the United Arab Emirates and will apply their learning in a real-world private aviation environment in a strategic location known for its world-class infrastructure, and rising volume of private air traffic.After completing the internship, participants may graduate with the Advanced Diploma in Private Aviation Management or extend their studies by one semester to earn a Master’s of Advanced Studies in Hospitality Management with Specialization from Les Roches.

“Thanks to Les Roches’ global campus network, this program enables students to live and learn in three top luxury tourism locations: Abu Dhabi-United Arab Emirates, Geneva-Swiss Alps, and Málaga-Costa del Sol,” explained Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches. “By aligning our curriculum with industry needs, we aim to prepare graduates to seamlessly step into leadership roles. This global immersion not only introduces students to diverse cultures and key markets but also equips them with a comprehensive understanding of international best practices – empowering them to thrive in the increasingly dynamic and competitive global luxury private aviation sector.”

“At Jetex, we have always been committed to supporting and empowering the next generations,” said Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex. “We believe that the unique personalities and skills of Jetex talents are what fuel the very heart of the company’s excellence, entrepreneurship, and innovation. The partnership with Les Roches marks a significant milestone – not just for our company, but for the entire industry. By combining world-class academic excellence with real-world operational training, we are shaping a new generation of talent nurtured on innovation, sustainability, and service excellence. We aim to empower each student with a strategic and tailor-made development path to launch their career and exceed their potential.”

To apply, candidates must complete an interview with Jetex, hold a university degree, be aged 30 or under, and demonstrate an advanced command of English.

As with all Les Roches academic programs, this diploma is accredited by the Swiss Federal Government and by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) in the United States.

A growing industry ready for takeoff

The private aviation market, valued at $38.5 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to $55.2 billion by 2031, driven by rising demand, efficiency, and ultra-personalised service. In Spain alone, the sector supports over 21,000 jobs and contributes €3.1 billion to GDP.

As the global private aviation sector experiences a strong upward trajectory – with the market projected to grow from $28.01 billion in 2024 to $30.08 billion in 2025 – Jetex continues to lead the industry with its innovative approach and commitment to excellence.

This growth is fuelled by increasing demand for bespoke travel experiences, sustainable aviation solutions, and cutting-edge technology. Jetex, recognised as a global leader in executive private aviation services, is at the forefront of this transformation, operating across 37 private jet terminals across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and South America.

A launchpad for luxury aviation careers

The world’s favourite private aviation brand, Jetex is recognised for its award-winning private terminals (FBOs), charter aircraft management, ground handling, and global flight planning. Students will join in roles such as guest experience executive, crew support agent, or flight coordinator. This immersion will be a unique opportunity to build critical industry skills and contribute to a world-class aviation brand. High-performing graduates will be considered for career opportunities at Jetex upon graduation.

The program will allow selected participants to benefit from merit-based partial scholarships, a guaranteed six-month internship, and potential job placement with Jetex for top-performing individuals.

In 2024, the UAE’s private jet activity reached historic heights. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, where the flagship Jetex Dubai is located, recorded an unprecedented 17,891 private jet movements. This represents a 7% increase from the previous year, cementing Dubai’s position as a key global hub for private aviation. Several factors are driving this growth, including Dubai’s reputation as a prime destination for international events, leisure, and business activities. The city’s robust tourism industry was further bolstered by the steady rise in international visitors contributing significantly to the increase in private jet movements.