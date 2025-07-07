Young creatives invited to Chatsworth Estate as part of national project hosted by University

Young creatives from Derby and Derbyshire were given a unique opportunity to explore the award-winning gardens of the historic Chatsworth Estate, thanks to a nationwide initiative hosted by the University of Derby.

Members of the National Saturday Club, a free-to-attend network hosted by the University for 13-16-year-olds with an interest in arts and creativity, were invited to Chatsworth where they explored the waterways and history of the Cascade in the garden.

They also learned about the Celebrating the Cascade project, made possible with The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to the National Lottery Players, the project is working to restore the Cascade, safeguarding it for the enjoyment of future generations and enabling more people to get involved with Chatsworth.

The Chatsworth event was the final activity of a six-month long initiative.

Chloe Donegan, National Saturday Club manager, said:

“It was a privilege to explore the stunning garden at Chatsworth, contribute to a large-scale collaborative piece of art, and to learn more about the Celebrating the Cascade project.

“National Saturday Club members have tackled themes like wellbeing, justice, youth voice, creativity and resilience over the last six months and it has been a joy watching their personal development.

“The club encourages its members to think creatively, and to consider their place in the world – and more locally. They have worked collaboratively, made friends and had fun. The initiative is all about how we can work together for brighter futures, recognising that they are the future leaders for society who can bring change.”

Run in partnership with Artcore, BabyPeople, Derby Theatre, Dancop, Derby Book Festival and Chatsworth, this is the third consecutive year that the University of Derby has hosted a National Saturday Club network.

Members have enjoyed a backstage tour at Derby Theatre followed by a performance of Of Mice and Men, written and produced original music with Hip Hop artist BabyPeople and created illustrations with Derby-based Mr The Beef.

To mark the end of the project for 2025, members will be ‘graduating’ from the National Saturday Club and exhibiting artwork at a national exhibition at Somerset House, in London, later this month.

Dr Rhiannon Jones, University of Derby’s Associate Professor (Civic Practice) and Head of Civic and Communities, said:

“It has been an honour to host the initiative for a third successive year.

“Our programme is packed with opportunities, activities and events for young people, and members are encouraged to engage with the humanities and work in both traditional and innovative ways with our cultural and creative industry partners.”

The University of Derby, meanwhile, has a strategic partnership agreement with the Devonshire Group – the business that comprises charities and businesses throughout the UK and Ireland, including the Chatsworth House Trust.

The agreement aims to provide mutually beneficial opportunities which will create impact and experiential benefits to students, staff, visitors and regional communities.