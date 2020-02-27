Information for academies about how to claim for national non-domestic rates (NNDR).

The online form for NNDR claims will be closed between 5pm on 13 March and 1 April 2020.

We’re completing a system upgrade which will make the process easier and reduce the lead-in time for payments.

Academies need to submit an online form to claim funding for national non-domestic rates ( NNDR ). Academies can use the form to make claims for the following financial years:

2015 to 2016

2016 to 2017

2017 to 2018

2018 to 2019

2019 to 2020

To make a claim, academies need their unique reference number ( URN ). Academies can access their URN from the get information about schools service. Academies also need their NNDR bills for the year they wish to claim for and the previous year.

For example, if the academy is claiming for 2019 to 2020, they’ll require the bills for 2019 to 2020 and 2018 to 2019. This is so that they can give the values for both years in full, prior to any relief being applied and for the full 12 month period. The prior year figures are used to quality assure the value entered for the year being claimed.

Only the bill values are required when making a claim. ESFA doesn’t need a copy of the actual bills. However, you should hold these records and provide them where necessary for audit purposes.

Academies without a predecessor will not have a historic bill and should enter £0 for this element. If an academy opened in the financial year being claimed for, they should recalculate the bill they hold to reflect a full year without mandatory relief applied. They should enter this full year value into the form.

The form will then calculate the payment to show the amount due for the remainder of the financial year. Academies should check the displayed value matches their required funding amount. Depending on monthly payment deadlines, ESFA will make one payment within 2 months of receiving a claim.

NNDR claims should only be submitted for academy buildings. Rented facilities are not eligible for NNDR funding.

The video below shows academies how to use the online form to submit a claim for NNDR funding.

27 February 2020 We've added information about the online form which will be closed between 5pm on 13 March and 1 April 2020. 5 April 2019 We've updated this page with information for the 2019 to 2020 financial year. 10 September 2018 We've added a video showing academies how to use the online form to submit a claim for NNDR funding.