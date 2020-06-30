This information allows FE colleges to compare their financial data with national totals and other colleges and organisations.
ESFA financial management: college accounts
The latest release of data is taken from Education and Skills Funding Agency’s database of college finance records for the year ended 31 July 2018. The data file contains 258 of 266 expected returns (excluding national colleges).
Finance records replicate colleges’ audited financial statements insofar as they are able. Finance records are not independently audited.
Only fully complete finance records submitted to ESFA by 31 March 2019 have been included. We will publish an updated financial dataset later in the year to include all additional finance records subsequently received.
We currently exclude national colleges as they are in their start-up phase, and therefore do not make good sector comparators.
We do not validate or cleanse finance record data used in this data release and we are not responsible for any decisions or judgements made using the information.
Additional information is set out in our college accounts direction.
This page contains 4 years of financial information.
Please raise any queries using our enquiry form.
College accounts dataset and college accounts data field definitions for 2018 to 2019
College accounts academic year 2018 to 2019 data field definitions
College accounts academic year 2018 to 2019 data
College accounts dataset and college accounts data field definitions for 2017 to 2018
College accounts academic year 2017 to 2018 data field definitions
College accounts academic year 2017 to 2018 data
College accounts dataset and college accounts data field definitions for 2016 to 2017
College accounts academic year 2016 to 2017 data field definitions
College accounts academic year 2016 to 2017 data
College accounts dataset and college accounts data field definitions for 2015 to 2016
College accounts academic year 2015 to 2016 data field definitions
College accounts academic year 2015 to 2016 data
College accounts dataset and college accounts data field definitions for 2014 to 2015
College accounts academic year 2014 to 2015 data field definitions
College accounts academic year 2014 to 2015 data
