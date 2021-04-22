Rules and regulations for new Functional Skills qualifications in mathematics

Functional skills mathematics conditions and requirements

This document sets out the Subject Level Conditions and Requirements for Functional Skills qualifications in mathematics. These conditions and requirements came into effect at 9.30am on 9 August 2019 and apply to the following Functional Skills qualifications in mathematics –

  • qualifications awarded to all learners registered on or after 1 September 2019
  • all qualifications awarded on or after 1 August 2021

Read the associated guidance to understand how to comply with these rules.

You should also read our requirements for all qualifications.

Published 28 June 2018
Last updated 22 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Functional Skills mathematics conditions and requirements document updated and HTML version added.

  2. Updated document to reflect changes following consultation on increasing Guided Learning Hours in Functional Skills.

  3. Document updated to include Department for Education's subject content, and the purposes of the qualification.

  4. First published.

