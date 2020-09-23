ESFA investigation publishing policy

This policy sets out the approach to publishing investigation reports for which the Education and Skills Funding Agency has the lead responsibility.

This policy sets out the general approach to publishing investigation reports for which ESFA has the lead responsibility on the educational institutions that the ESFA funds and supports.

Published 15 August 2014
Last updated 23 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have updated this page to provide clarity about arrangements for education providers to make representations, including timings for response between a report being issued and published. We have also outlined arrangements for publishing academy trust financial notices to improve (FNtIs) and college notices to improve (NtIs).

  2. Updated with minor changes.

  3. First published.

