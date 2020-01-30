Information for 16 to 19 institutions about calculating their 16 to 19 revenue funding allocation.

16 to 19 further education allocation toolkit: 2020 to 2021 funding factors PDF , 721KB, 32 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

16 to 19 further education allocation calculation toolkit: 2020 to 2021 sample file MS Excel Spreadsheet, 270KB This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

16 to 19 school and academy sixth form allocation toolkit: 2020 to 2021 funding factors PDF , 719KB, 32 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

16 to 19 school and academy sixth forms allocation calculation toolkit: 2020 to 2021 sample file ODS , 152KB This file is in an OpenDocument format This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

As set out in our timeline, we aim to start issuing 16 to 19 allocation statements in February and March to all institutions that were expecting them.

Further information on 16 to 19 funding allocations is available on GOV.UK.

30 January 2020 We have added the 2020 to 2021 Allocation Calculation Toolkit guidance and sample files for schools and academies. 16 January 2020 We have uploaded the allocation calculation toolkit (ACT) guidance and sample files for further education providers for 2020 to 2021 allocations 9 December 2019 First published.